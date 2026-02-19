Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is clear that the Whites need to be ‘brutal and relentless’ with their work in the final third against Aston Villa this weekend.

The Yorkshire club are having a stable season in the Premier League following their Championship-winning campaign.

Leeds currently sit 15th in the league table, six points clear of 18th-positioned West Ham United after 26 games, while Nottingham Forest recently sacked Sean Dyche, which one commentator feels is to the Whites’ benefit.

The Whites, though, have a difficult test at the weekend, as they visit Villa Park to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who are sitting third in the Premier League table.

Leeds and Aston Villa met in November at Elland Road in a league clash, where Lukas Nmecha’s early goal was cancelled out by a Morgan Rogers brace, which saw the Villans snatch a 2-1 win.

Ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson has been upbeat that the Aston Villa game cannot come soon enough, following Leeds’ FA Cup victory against Birmingham City at the weekend.

Farke, though, has hailed Emery for his impeccable job at the Birmingham club, stressing that the Spaniard has turned Aston Villa into a top European force.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa Premier League Last three Leeds United-Aston Villa meetings

He is not ready to point out any weaknesses in a formidable side like Aston Villa, but Farke wants his team to limit the Villans to as few chances as they can due to their individual quality.

The German has urged his players to be brutal with the chances they get and he emphasised that they need to dominate both boxes in order to get a result against the Villans.

“It would be too big time if I speak about vulnerabilities of a team who are sitting in position three and are playing in Europe in a top competition”, Farke told a press conference (23:10) when he was asked about Aston Villa’s weaknesses.

“And Unai Emery has done such good work and has developed them into a European force, a force who can really fight for the title, so it would be disrespectful for me to speak about weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

“First of all, it is important to make sure that they don’t shine too much in the offence because they have lots of quality, individual quality, top players, they play really good processes.

“We need to find our tools also to reduce them to as little as possible.

“And on the other hand, you also don’t expect a game where we will create chance after chance.

“Also, we have to be pretty effective in using our situations, to be precise in the final pass, to be brutal and relentless with our finishing situations.

“And if you have a game where you are effective, then you can also get a result.

“But if you analyse their recent results, they don’t let the opponent score many goals, very often clean sheets, sometimes one goal.

“So, for that, you have to reduce them to very, very little in order to get a result.

“We need be very effective in both boxes.”

The Yorkshire club have not lost any of their last three games in all competitions, but they will need to be at their best to get the better of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Farke will pit his wits against Emery this weekend in a clash which could well see the German rated as the less experienced manager.

It was, in 2022, the other way round when then Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard explained he was relishing the chance to go up against then Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.