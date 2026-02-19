Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Andy Walker believes Paulo Bernardo should be handed more game time by Celtic boss Martin O’Neill.

In the summer of 2023, the Bhoys brought Bernardo to Parkhead from Benfica on a season-long loan and the following year opted to trigger the option to buy, with Benfica wanting a sell-on fee included in the agreement.

The Portuguese playmaker has racked up close to 100 appearances for Celtic, winning four trophies and playing a key role in the Scottish Cup final during his first season at Parkhead.

This season, the 24-year-old has featured just 17 times for the Hoops, with Martin O’Neill deploying him primarily as a rotational option and handing him only sporadic minutes.

In Celtic’s last two fixtures, Bernardo was not involved in the matchday squad, missing out on both the league clashes against Livingston and Kilmarnock.

Walker lauded the midfielder’s knack for stepping up in the big moments and stated that the Celtic midfielder deserves more minutes.

While the 60-year-old conceded that he is not privy to what is happening behind the scenes, in training, or where O’Neill stands on him, he pointed to Bernardo’s track record in high-profile games as proof of his potential impact.

Club Career Benfica 2020-2024 Pacos de Ferreira (loan) 2023 Celtic (loan) 2023-2024 Celtic 2024- Paulo Bernardo’s career history

He added that in his view, Bernardo has shown his quality, that he has something to offer and would play him more often.

Walker said on The Go Radio Football Show (12:47): “I like Bernardo.

“I would give him more game time.

“I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes or at training or what Martin O’Neill’s thoughts are, but I think in his time at Celtic he’s shown that he’s capable of playing in big games and making a difference.

“You think of the cup final a couple of years ago when he picked that ball up in the middle of the park, drove forward, had that shot at goal, the keeper spills it, and he scores the winner against Rangers.

“So I think he’s got something to offer, yes.”

The Hoops remain locked in a three-way title scrap, with Rangers just ahead in second and Hearts leading the way, the gap to Celtic standing at a mere three points, with a game in hand.

A Scottish Premiership star revealed last year that, in his view, Bernardo would feature in Celtic’s strongest midfield trio.

It remains to be seen how much game time the 24-year-old will get under O’Neill, especially after the arrival of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose arrival at Lennoxtown has left the coaching staff impressed.