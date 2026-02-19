Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland striker Andy Walker believes Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti has the character to thrive on the biggest occasions and his emerging partnership with Ryan Naderi could be the key to Danny Rohl’s attacking strategy.

On Sunday, the Gers hosted league leaders Hearts at Ibrox in a highly anticipated clash and emerged 4-2 winners, with Chermiti stealing the show through a clinical hat-trick.

On the day, Rohl deployed a 4-2-2-2 system, pairing Naderi and Chermiti up front, with the 21-year-old hinting at a growing link with the former Hansa Rostock forward.

The Portuguese hitman has now taken his Scottish Premiership tally to seven goals this season, having also struck twice against Celtic in January and found the net at Tynecastle in December’s defeat to the Jambos.

Walker admitted he had not expected Rohl to start the duo together but suggested the pairing could be the best way to bring out the strengths of both forwards.

He singled out Chermiti for special praise, pointing to the quality of his hat-trick and highlighting his all-round display, including his finishing, physicality, aerial presence and work on the pitch.

The 60-year-old added that, given the striker’s track record on the big stage, he may well be Rangers’ go-to figure when the stakes are high.

Striker Age Ryan Naderi 22 Youssef Chermiti 21 Bojan Miovski 26 Rangers’ strikers

Walker said on The Go Radio Football Show (4:06): “I didn’t think the two of them would [play]

“Maybe that is the way to go for Rangers to get the best out of both of them.

“Chermiti was absolutely magnificent.

“The hat-trick was great, the quality of the goals, his play on the ground, his height, strength, and physique in the air.

“He looked a really good player in a big game.

“The last time he did that, of course, was at Parkhead when he got the two goals to beat Celtic, so maybe he is the guy for the big occasion.”

The victory ensured Rangers remained second in the table, trimming the gap to leaders Hearts to two points, while keeping a wary eye on third-placed Celtic, who sit just one point behind with a game in hand.

Last month, parts of the Rangers support were taken aback when the club hierarchy declined a reported €15 million approach from Fenerbahce for Chermiti.

Interest from Turkey has not cooled, with Besiktas now believed to be lining up a move for the striker once the summer window opens.

The Gers boss acknowledged the contribution of the Portuguese centre-forward and will be hoping the striker can make a similar impact in Sunday’s clash against Livingston.