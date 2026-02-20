James Fearn/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic target Michail Antonio, who left West Ham United last summer, has travelled to Qatar amid interest from Al-Sailiya, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The 35-year-old forward had a ten-year-long spell at West Ham, where he played 323 games, mainly in the Premier League.

Antonio started in the lower tiers of English football with Tooting & Mitcham United before he joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2012, and then had an impressive campaign with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The ex-Jamaica international made 126 goal contributions before his contract expired at the London Stadium at the end of the previous season.

In December 2024, he had an unfortunate road accident, and the Hammers helped him with his rehabilitation even after his contract expiry, and late last year, he trained with Leicester City.

After that, second-tier club Charlton Athletic allowed Antonio to train with them, and they also held talks with the 35-year-old forward to acquire his potential signature.

Qatari top-flight club Al-Sailiya have also been keeping tabs on the veteran forward, who had conversations with them.

Foreign player Mason Holgate Mohamed Taabouni Younes Belhanda Diogo Amaro Youssef Snana Ali Olwan Cristian Matias Nani Anwar El Ghazi Ahmed Kone Kellian van der Kaap Foreign players at Al-Sailiya

And now Antonio has travelled to Qatar, amid genuine interest from the Qatar Stars League outfit.

Three years ago, he was wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and now he could be making a move to the Middle East.

The Addicks are currently sitting 18th in the Championship table and in December, a former striker predicted the club are looking at a season where they are just battling to survive.

The club made some ambitious forward signings last summer, but the majority of them have failed to deliver.

Striker Tanto Olaofe joined his former club Stockport County on loan until the end of the season in the winter window, after a host of League One clubs were keen on him.

Jones looked at Antonio to have a proper experienced hitman at his disposal, but he could be heading to Qatar now.

Whether Charlton will explore the free agent market further to add to their firepower to ensure their safety in the Championship remains to be seen.