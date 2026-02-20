Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Djurgarden sporting director Bosse Andersson has insisted that he is delighted with the club’s former talent Lucas Bergvall, stressing that he is impressed with the midfielder’s impact so early at Tottenham Hotspur.

The recently turned 20-year-old is considered a top talent and La Liga giants Barcelona were very keen on him, but he chose Spurs over the Catalan outfit.

The north Londoners paid £8.5m to the Djurgarden for Begvall, who officially joined the Premier League side in the summer of 2024 with a host of performance-related bonuses in his contract.

Bergvall joined Spurs during Ange Postecoglou’s reign at the club and the Australian showed trust in him early doors.

The Sweden international has already made 71 appearances for the London club and last year, Andersson confirmed that Djurgarden received all performance bonuses in his deal.

Bregvall’s versatility has made him a key player in N17, as he can play in a host of positions in the engine room.

In the most recent transfer window, the 20-year-old was widely linked with clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa, and Andersson is not surprised to see big clubs showing interest in him.

Club Years Brommapojkarna 2021-2022 Djurgarden 2023-2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Lucas Bergvall’s career history

Djurgarden sporting director Andersson is delighted with Bergvall’s meteoric rise at Spurs, stating his journey has been ‘incredible’.

“It [the links with big clubs] doesn’t surprise me. Nothing about him surprises anyone”, Andersson told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt about the 20-year-old.

“Of course he’s a topic of discussion for coaches at big clubs.

“It’s incredible to see what’s happening to him and the journey he’s on, which began at Djurgarden.”

The 57-year-old emphasised how quickly Bergvall has made an impact in north London, also pointing out that it is evident he enjoys playing at Spurs.

“But to do what he does so quickly to go from the Allsvenskan to the Premier League as he has done and in the way he has done it – that’s huge.

“It’s also noticeable that he enjoys it and has fun”, Andersson added.

Bergvall is currently out with an ankle injury that he sustained last month against West Ham United, but it has been suggested that the Sweden star is expected to be back next month.

Spurs, though, put themselves in a strong position amid interest in Bergvall by offering him a new deal last year, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2031.

New interim Tottenham boss Igor Tudor will be looking forward to having the young midfielder available, as the north Londoners are sitting as low as 16th in the Premier League.