Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Danny Rohl has revealed that new signing Andreas Skov Olsen will gradually be given minutes to build his sharpness, following limited playing time in the first half of the season.

In the first half of the season, minutes had been limited for the Wolfsburg loanee, who made just eight appearances under Daniel Bauer in Germany, scoring once amid the club’s Bundesliga struggles, prompting a move that saw him join Ibrox until the end of the season.

At the weekend, when Rangers hosted league leaders Hearts at Ibrox, Skov Olsen started the match and rewarded his manager’s faith with a neat assist in the 4-2 victory.

In his five outings for the Gers, the 26-year-old not only provided an assist against the Jambos, but also scored against Kilmarnock at the start of February, while left-back Tuur Rommens has quietly taken the spotlight by creating more chances despite significantly fewer minutes on the pitch, earning praise from a former Rangers player.

Rohl outlined a step-by-step plan to get the best out of Skov Olsen, stressing the importance of gradually easing him into the squad after a slow first half of the season with limited playing time.

He praised the Dane for his technical prowess, sharp decision-making and undeniable quality as key reasons for his arrival at Ibrox, stressing that building the right rhythm and giving him chances on the pitch are vital for boosting his confidence.

The 36-year-old acknowledged that Rangers come with high expectations, adding that making a strong first impression at the club is crucial for settling into the Gers shirt.

UK based Denmark star Kasper Schmeichel Mads Hermansen Filip Jorgensen Joachim Andersen Jannik Vestergaard Patrick Dorgu Matt O’Riley Mikkel Damsgaard Christian Norgaard Jacob Brun Larsen UK based players in last Denmark squad

Rohl said at a press conference (11:17): “I think step by step.

“Yes, I think this is a little bit, that’s what I thought when we signed him.

“We see something in him.

“We see the quality, we see the technical ability, the decision-making, but it was all about giving the player the right rhythm and then putting him on.

“I think this is, for me, a big, big one when you bring new players in.

“We know, we are very demanding as a club, and especially the first impression is very, very important.

“If you have a good first impression, then it’s much, much easier to play with this shirt because then you have the confidence.

“And it was, for me, in the last four weeks crucial to give the players the right opportunity to start to score, have good moments for the new signings.”

Skov Olsen was considered a top prospect early in his career, and during his time at Nordsjaelland, as many as 20 clubs were interested in signing him.

The 26-year-old winger brings valuable experience with 40 caps for Denmark and could give the Glasgow giants the edge they need to strengthen their Scottish Premiership title push if he hits form, with an option to buy included should he impress at Ibrox.

Rangers remain firmly in the title hunt, trailing Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts by just two points.