George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman has claimed that the Magpies have the potential to win the Premier League title in the near future, despite much hard work remaining.

The left-footed centre-back started his senior career with Ajax before he went on to impress in his two-year spell at Ligue 1 club Lille.

A host of Premier League sides looked at Botman while he was in France, with Manchester United notably tracking him and Wolves even holding talks over a deal.

After the new ownership took hold of Newcastle, they paid a sizeable £32m to the French club to initially agree a five-year deal with the Dutchman.

And when the former Netherlands youth international signed for Newcastle, he stressed that he chose the Magpies because of their high ambitions.

Botman has struggled with multiple injury issues on Tyneside since his move, but whenever fit, he has been a first-team fixture for Eddie Howe.

The 26-year-old central defender is clear that the Magpies are growing rapidly, pointing out how the Premier League side were in a relegation battle halfway through the 2020/21 season.

Botman believes that Newcastle ‘definitely’ have the potential to win the Premier League title in the coming years.

Centre-back Club Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Nathan Ake Manchester City Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur Centre-backs in the last Netherlands squad

“I think so. With the potential we have, definitely”, the Dutch defender told broadcaster ViaPlay (via Voetbal Primeur) when he was asked about Newcastle’s chances of winning the title.

“Of course, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“If you look at where we came from: when I joined this club, and even the winter before, they were still bottom of the table.”

Botman stated that the Magpies are seen as a competitive side who chase the Champions League places, which he believes they need to do every season.

“We’re now seen as a team that’s competing, especially in the battle for European places.

“And we have to show that every season”, he added.

Newcastle rate the Dutch defender highly and they secured his long-term future on Tyneside, giving him a new deal, which runs until the summer of 2030.

When Botman joined Newcastle, he talked up Howe’s ability to improve players.

Now the defender will be focused on ending the season with Newcastle as well as possible ahead of the World Cup.