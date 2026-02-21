WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Cillian Sheridan has insisted that one of the club’s January signings, Junior Adamu, has failed to make an impression on him, appearing to be devoid of confidence.

Adamu became one of Celtic’s late signings in the winter transfer window, arriving from German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Celtic faced other clubs trying to hijack the deal, but held the course.

He made his debut in the Scottish Cup tie against Dundee and made an immediate impact by scoring a goal which helped Celtic take the game to extra-time and eventually win.

Adamu has failed to follow it up in the Scottish Premiership and has yet to open his goalscoring account in the league.

Former Celtic man Sheridan has not been impressed by the forward, who he believes has looked devoid of confidence.

There are two other players, though, who have gone in the opposite direction, having shown that they belong, according to the 36-year-old.

Sheridan feels that Julian Araujo has been solid for Celtic, while striker Tomas Cvancara is also a success so far in his view.

Adamu though has not yet proven himself to be a good addition in the eyes of the ex-Celtic man.

Loan star On loan from Junior Adamu Freiburg Tomas Cvancara Borussia Monchengladbach Julian Araujo Bournemouth Joel Mvuka Lorient Marcelo Saracchi Boca Junior Benjamin Arthur Brentford Celtic’s loan stars

“I think Araujo has impressed”, Sheridan said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (19.58).

“You are not signing him to score goals, he has not been signed to score match winners.

“I think he has looked steady, looked good, settled in well.

“I would probably prefer Cvancara playing up front from what I have seen of the others so far.

“At least in the three games where he has tried to do stuff, he sets up the winner there [against Kilmarnock]. Taken the ball in and trying to turn, beats the man, puts the cross in. Similar to the Hearts game.

“Those two have already been successes, maybe not shining light success, but they have definitely hit the ground running better than the others.

“Adamu didn’t really impress me the other day.

“Looks devoid of any confidence.”

Adamu still has ample time to prove himself a key signing for Celtic and with important clashes against Rangers approaching, the opportunity could be there for the Freiburg man.

Celtic also signed former Arsenal and Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of the transfer window, and the player left an immediate impression, with Tam McManus insisting that the veteran had the ability to provide the spark that could swing the title race in the Hoops’ favour.