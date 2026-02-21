Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Aston Villa for this afternoon’s Premier League clash between the two teams at Villa Park – match preview here.

Leeds got past Birmingham City in the FA Cup last weekend, which was a boost and kept the feel-good factor going at Elland Road, but there is little doubt that survival in the Premier League is the Whites’ main aim.

New signing Facundo Buonanotte played in the FA Cup clash and disappointed, but Farke has defended his decision to sign the Argentine midfielder.

The Leeds boss is expecting a tough clash at an Aston Villa side he feels have such quality that his men will need to be brutal with whatever chances they get this afternoon.

Farke has admitted he will be without winger Noah Okafor, who has a hamstring injury.

Leeds are though boosted by having Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach and Daniel James back in training following their respective issues.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Aston Villa run out 2-1 winners at Elland Road, while the same scoreline was recorded the last time the two met at Villa Park.

Leeds won 3-0 at Aston Villa in 2020, their last win at the ground, with then Villa boss Dean Smith admitting his side were lucky not to lose by more goals.

Former White Luke Ayling was a shining light in the win and was hailed by Marcelo Bielsa following the clash.

Karl Darlow is in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Aston Villa today, while at the back Farke selects Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and James Justin, with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson operating as the wing-backs.

Midfield could be a key battleground and Leeds deploy Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke can use his substitutes to change his Leeds United lineup vs Aston Villa at any time in the 90 minutes and his options off the bench include Jaka Bijol and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Aston Villa

Darlow, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe