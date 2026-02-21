Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is eager to face Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool after hopefully completing the job against Juventus in the Champions League playoff round.

Juventus were handed a resounding 5-2 thrashing at Rams Park in Istanbul, as Galatasaray put five goals past the Bianconeri for only the second time in their European history, after a 7-0 defeat against Wiener Sport Club in the 1958/59 European Cup.

The result means that Galatasaray have one foot in the Round of 16, where they will take on either Liverpool or Spurs.

Buruk, already eyeing up the next round, noted that the Turkish club have positive memories against both Premier League sides.

Hoping that they can get the job done in the second leg against Juventus, Buruk expressed confidence for the next round, reiterating that they have already beaten Liverpool and Tottenham over the last couple of years.

Buruk was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet HT Spor: “I hope we knock out Juventus and then face Tottenham or Liverpool.

“Last season, we played against Tottenham and beat them.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“This year, we also beat Liverpool.

“I don’t know which one will come, but we have memories against both teams.”

Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League’s league phase this season, for which a Turkish daily produced a commemorative poster, while eventual winners Tottenham were beaten 3-2 in the Europa League last campaign.

Juventus have a mountain to climb if they are to prevent Galatasaray from becoming the first Turkish side since 2014 to enter the Round of 16.

Galatasaray were deserved winners as they came back from 2-1 down to not only secure a win, but also establish daylight for the second leg by taking advantage of Juventus going down to ten men as they became the first Turkish side to score five times in a Champions League game.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have had relatively solid European campaigns despite their domestic woes.

Liverpool’s title defence was termed ‘absolutely disgraceful’ by former top flight defender Jason Cundy in November, while they have an ongoing injury crisis at the back.

Tottenham have been flirting with relegation, with Igor Tudor coming in on a short-term deal to replace the sacked Thomas Frank.

Jamie O’Hara declared that the ‘standards are shocking’ at Spurs, while first-team coach John Heitinga resigned despite having the option to stay on to help Tudor.

Galatasaray will feel confident of further progression in the Champions League, given their recent record and their potential opponents’ domestic struggles.

Liverpool and Tottenham will do well to not take Galatasaray lightly, in the likely event that they progress, with Phil Babb left with egg on his face for underestimating the Turkish side ahead of the group stage game against the Reds.