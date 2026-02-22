George Wood/Getty Images

Commentator Ian Danter believes Birmingham City have added real steel in midfield through the signing of Jhon Solis in the winter transfer window.

Birmingham did impressive business in the winter window, with a notable arrival that of winger Carlos Vicente, who swapped La Liga football with Alaves for the Championship with Blues.

Vicente was handed a substantial salary rise to make the move.

Solis swapped another La Liga side, Girona, for Birmingham, on a loan deal and stood out in Blues’ recent FA Cup loss against Leeds United.

Though Solis failed to end up on the winning side, his team came close to a win and dragged the game to penalties, where they were unlucky to lose 4-2.

Danter feels that the new boy proved to be ‘colossal’ for the home team, and quelled the fears of the Birmingham City fans following a long-term injury to one of their key midfielders, Seung-ho-Paik, in the match against West Brom.

Paik’s partnership with Tomoki Iwata was lauded as potentially the best in the Championship earlier this season.

The commentator believes that Solis has now added real steel when it comes to protecting Birmingham’s defence.

Answering a question on who he thinks is going to be the fan favourite among the new signings, Danter said on What The EFL (15.26): “The one that caught my eye was Jhon Solis in defensive midfield.

“I thought he was colossal.

“We all know how good Christoph Klarer is, he got the Man of the Match award and he was brilliant, typically in the defensive line.

Game Competition Millwall (A) Championship Middlesbrough (H) Championship Charlton Athletic (A) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

“But I thought Solis was really solid in that midfield pivot because [Seung-ho] Paik is injured and he has been very good in that position.

“So Solis coming in has quelled any fears that Birmingham fans might have had that we would suddenly have soft underbelly in front of the back four.”

Solis completed the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Birmingham grabbed a precious 2-1 win away at an in-form Norwich City side in the Championship.

Vicente scored Blues’ opener, with Marvin Ducksch getting a second for the visitors to Carrow Road.

Chris Davies made good use of his new signings in the clash, with Kai Wagner, Jonathan Panzo, Solis, Vicente and August Priske all starting.