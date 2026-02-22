Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Igor Tudor has selected his Tottenham lineup vs Arsenal for this afternoon’s north London derby clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Spurs pulled the plug on Thomas Frank as boss with relegation worries growing and Tudor is the interim boss, being given a fire-fighting job until the summer.

Tottenham have backed him with additions to his staff and the Croatian has a reputation as someone who can make an immediate impact at clubs.

Tudor has walked into the job knowing some members of the squad, notably Radu Dragusin and Cristian Romero.

He has inherited a side sitting 16th in the Premier League standings and with just 29 points from 26 games so far.

Playing Arsenal, who are going for the Premier League title, looks like the worst start for Tudor, but the new boss has insisted it is an ‘amazing’ game to start with.

The earlier game between the two teams this season saw Arsenal thrash Tottenham 4-1 and the Gunners know that, with Manchester City hot on their heels, they cannot afford to drop many more points.

Tottenham remain without their long term injury absentees, but Dominic Solanke returned to training after a throat problem and is on the bench.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Arsenal this afternoon, while in defence Tudor picks Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

In midfield, Spurs deploy Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Conor Gallagher, with Xavi Simons looking to create chances for the lone striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Tudor is likely to need to use his substitutes throughout the 90 minutes and options to change his Tottenham lineup vs Arsenal today include Dominic Solanke and Souza.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Arsenal

Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence, Bissouma, Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr, Simons, Kolo Muani

Substitutes: Austin, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke, Souza, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell, Wilson