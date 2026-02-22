Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has his eyes on a move away from Ibrox and to another league.

The Belgian midfielder has been going through a topsy-turvy ride this season, initially being blocked out of the team by former manager Russell Martin, then getting his place back and then losing form.

During his time away from the team, he was linked with a move down south where Crystal Palace and Wolves both showed interest in signing him.

Raskin stayed put and during his fallout with Martin had his character talked up by former Rangers assistant Billy Dodds, who labelled the midfielder a ‘good lad’.

Now an important part of Danny Rohl’s side, the midfielder’s status at Rangers though remains in question, amid a focus on whether he will sign a new contract with the club.

McManus understands the emotions surrounding Raskin, who he feels has benefited from the backing of the fans.

The former attacker though is of the view that the Belgian will not be at Rangers for the long term and is already eyeing a move elsewhere.

“It is amazing what happens when you start to win games, and then the fans get behind you again”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (24.10).

Midfielder Age Nicolas Raskin 24 Tochi Chukwuani 22 Connor Barron 23 Bailey Rice 19 Mohamed Diomande 24 Thelo Aasgaard 23 Nedim Bajrami 26 Rangers’ midfield options

“I think there were a few murmurings about Raskin with the Rangers supporters about a month ago, six weeks ago.

“He wasn’t playing too well.

“He scored a great goal against Motherwell, played really well against Hearts. All of a sudden, there are more positive rumblings about him.

“But I don’t think he will be there long-term.

“I think he has eyes on a move abroad.

“That is just my opinion.”

On the issue of Raskin being handed a contract extension, McManus added that it should only be approved if the terms are right for the club.

He also feels that Raskin is not a player who cannot be replaced if he does go as he is not a great player.

“But I think if the deal is right for Rangers, then maybe but I just don’t think he is irreplaceable, Raskin.

“I think he is a good player, but I don’t think he is a great player.”

Back in November, former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel expressed a sentiment similar to McManus, saying that Raskin was not someone who could win the league title with his goals and he would, therefore, consider selling him for the right price.

What awaits Raskin in the summer transfer window is unclear, but the midfielder could help create a memorable moment at Rangers this season by being part of a Scottish Premiership title winning side.