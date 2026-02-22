Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool have intensified their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur target Yan Diomande by sending scouts to watch him playing for RB Leipzig.

The Reds had a busy summer, as they overhauled a title-winning squad by bringing in a clutch of new players to let Arne Slot put his stamp on the team.

There was a notable focus on the attacking areas, with Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz being the marquee signings of the summer.

Despite their undoubted quality, the trio have not been able to replace Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez’s high intensity pressing and work rate.

In addition to losing Diaz’s thrust on the left wing, Mohamed Salah on the opposite flank too has had an uncharacteristically subdued season so far.

The lack of threat from the wings has made Liverpool’s attack look blunt, with the Reds putting up no kind of title defence at all under Slot.

Adding pace and directness to the wings has thus emerged as a priority, with Salah’s agent rumoured to have met with Fenerbahce’s president towards the end of last year.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Diomande was linked with a January move to Liverpool, with one journalist suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur could ‘top any offer’ made by the Reds.

Spurs are firm admirers of Diomande, but it is unclear if they will be in any position to rival Liverpool for him in the summer given their disastrous campaign is likely to see them miss out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Diomande remains on Liverpool’s radar as his pace and dribbling would add another dimension to the attack.

Liverpool had scouts in attendance at RB Leipzig’s recent clash with Wolfsburg, according to the German daily Bild.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal are also said to have Diomande on their radar.

Liverpool’s scouts will have left the match impressed, with Diomande taking advantage of a howler from former Liverpool shot-stopper Kamil Grabara to score, while the Pole was also required to pull off a couple of smart saves from the Ivorian, with the battle of former Reds goalkeepers finishing in a stalemate with Grabara and Peter Gulacsi letting in two each.

Diomande has had a meteoric rise since playing in the semi-professional United Premier Soccer League in the United States, below the three professional divisions, less than two years ago.

After a trial with Rangers in 2023, Diomande moved to Leganes in November 2024, and made his La Liga debut in March 2025, going on to make ten appearances.

Leipzig signed Diomande by triggering his release clause of €20m, with the Ivorian repaying their faith by scoring nine goals and assisting six times in the season thus far.

Diomande was said to have named Liverpool his dream club, before clarifying that the Reds were in fact his father’s dream side with RB Leipzig being his for now.

Liverpool have shown that they are willing to break the bank recently, and that their willingness can now extend to inexperienced players was highlighted when Jeremy Jacquet was signed from Rennes.

Whether Tottenham are plotting to fight Liverpool and others for Diomande remains to be seen, but the 19-year-old looks to be hot property for the summer window.