Michael Regan/Getty Images

Derby County new boy Oscar Fraulo has vowed to make an impact on the pitch for Rams supporters after experiencing their backing first hand, while also outlining both the team’s and his personal goals for the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Derby County at the start of last month from Borussia Monchengladbach, with Gladbach’s sporting director believing Fraulo would have struggled for regular minutes in Germany.

Having featured just four times and scored once in the first half of the season for Gladbach, Fraulo has already eclipsed that tally with eight appearances for the Rams since joining Derby.

Against Swansea City, the Dane made his first league start at Pride Park for the Rams, featuring in their 2-0 victory.

Fraulo praised the club’s passionate fanbase, highlighting the dedication of supporters who queued for hours to make their presence felt at a recent signing session.

He emphasised how the recent move has made him fully appreciate the support and expressed the team’s commitment to paying the fans back through their performances on the pitch.

The 22-year-old told RamsTV (2:29): “Yes, I think especially after this signing [session], now I really understand how much support we have.

Club Years Midtjylland 2021-2022 Borussia Monchengladbach 2022-2026 FC Utrecht (loan) 2023-2025 Derby County 2026- Oscar Fraulo’s career history

“I think some people were standing for like three hours and just waiting for us.

“So that’s really crazy to have so much support and yes, we will try and do our best to give them something back, and that’s, of course, on the pitch.”

Derby have surprised many this season by putting themselves in the mix to finish in a playoff spot in the Championship.

Fraulo admits a top six finish is a target, vowing to give everything whether on the pitch or from the sidelines, being determined to work hard and make an impact wherever he can.

“As a team, of course you want to go for the playoffs, and that’s 100 per cent our goal.

“And then, like me, I will just do my best to push the players if I’m not playing, or if I’m playing, give everything and, yes, play as much as possible, do a good job, and work hard, and that’s it.”

The midfielder caught West Brom’s eye in the summer of 2023, but a move never materialised amid interest from other clubs.

Once tipped as a teenage prodigy, Fraulo has yet to reach those early heights, but the Danish midfielder’s versatility across the pitch makes him a potential key player for John Eustace.

Derby suffered a 2-0 loss away at Watford on Saturday, but have a quick opportunity to bounce back with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers also lost this weekend, being turned over 3-1 by QPR.