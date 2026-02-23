Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has insisted that the Whites have not been given enough credit for the stellar form they have produced over the past two months, a run that has lifted them clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Daniel Farke and his men endured a testing return to the Premier League, dropping into the bottom three in November as scrutiny intensified, with Richard Keys questioning whether the German had what it takes to keep the Whites afloat.

A tactical shift soon followed, as the 49-year-old switched to a back three in the second half of Leeds’ late-November clash with Manchester City, a narrow 3-2 defeat that nevertheless hinted at a change in direction for the Yorkshire outfit.

Since that adjustment, Leeds United have lost just two of their last 13 matches, carving out a six-point cushion over West Ham United in 18th and injecting real momentum into their survival push, with one former Whites star praising Farke’s evolution as a manager.

Matteo highlighted what he believes is clear progress within the side, pointing to consistent improvement in performances and a growing hunger among the squad to compete for places.

He argued that, despite their current league position, the Elland Road side are not far from climbing higher in the table and suggested the team have made significant strides in recent months and deserve more credit for the progress shown.

The 51-year-old also noted a visible sense of happiness around the club, with both the manager and players appearing upbeat, insisting Leeds are moving in the right direction.

Person Position Daniel Farke Manager Eddie Riemer Assistant Christopher John First team coach Chris Domogalla Performance coach Ed Wootten Goalkeeping coach Ruben Crespo Fitness coach Leeds United coaching staff

Matteo said on LUTV (3:34): “And we’re improving.

“Every time I watch, there’s improvement and everyone wants to be in the team.

“I just think we’ve made massive strides, massive strides over the last few months.

“You can see it.

“Everyone can see it.

“I don’t think we’ve had enough credit.

“I know because we’re sat where we’re sat, but we’re not far off, you know, being a little bit further up the table, obviously, but what I’ve just seen is a difference in everything with Leeds at the moment.

“They just look so, everyone looks happy.

“I mean the manager is smiling, the players are happy.

“Yes, there’s disappointment in that result today [at Aston Villa]

“Of course there is, but let’s be honest, we are making good strides and we’re going in the right direction.”

During the run, the Whites have held champions Liverpool to draws on both occasions, beaten Chelsea at Elland Road, and secured draws against top-four contenders Manchester United and, most recently, Aston Villa.

The only addition to the senior squad in the winter window was the loan signing of Facundo Buonanotte, with a Leeds legend expressing confidence in the overall depth and structure of the squad, whereas commentator Adam Pope suggested the club could have benefited from bringing in a loan reinforcement.

On Saturday, Manchester City travel to Elland Road to face Leeds, with the Whites enjoying a strong run of form and aiming to secure vital points to confirm their Premier League survival before the final stretch of the campaign.