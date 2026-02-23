Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The quality of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Pierre Kalulu has been talked up by a coach who worked with him, with the defender hailed for his ‘exemplary leadership’.

The versatile French defender came through Lyon’s esteemed youth system, but was forced to move away from Les Gones to Italy to kick on with his development.

He played more than 100 times for AC Milan before joining Juventus on loan initially and Kalulu made a permanent move to the Old Lady last summer.

Kalulu has been a reliable option at the Serie A giants, who paid a total package worth of aorund €20m for the versatile French defender.

The 25-year-old is a key player for Luciano Spalletti and has regularly been trusted across Serie A and Champions League games this season.

His performances have put him on the radar of a host of Premier League sides who may be in the market for a new defender in the summer, with Aston Villa and Tottenham especially keen.

One of Kalulu’s former coaches, in the shape of Hely, who coached the defender back in his days at Lyon, believes that the Old Lady would be wise to extend his current contract.

His contract runs until 2029, but Hely is of the view that the defender’s commitment to Juventus, and his sporting prowess and charisma, should be rewarded by the Turin giants with a fresh deal.

However, with words which will further encourage his Premier League suitors, Hely talked up Kalulu’s leadership skills and performance levels.

“I would agree with this choice, given his sporting prowess and charisma”, the defender’s former coach told Italian outlet Tutto Juve when he was asked if the Old Lady should extend Kalulu’s deal.

“Pierre now has exemplary leadership, his performances are consistently high, and his commitment to the team is priceless.”

Kalulu can play either as a centre-back or a right-back comfortably, and such versatility is likely to be welcomed by interested clubs.

Aston Villa have ageing options at centre-back, with Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings both the wrong side of 30, while Ezri Konsa will be 29 just months into next season.

Tottenham meanwhile have a host of centre-back options, but have struggled to find an effective backline, leading to now having a relegation battle on their hands.

Ben Davies, 32, is likely to go in the summer, while Cristian Romero’s constant disciplinary issues could cause the club to consider a sale.

Radu Dragusin continues to be unconvincing and came in for criticism for one of Arsenal’s goals at the weekend.