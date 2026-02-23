Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Steve Nicol is of the view that the Tottenham Hotspur players did show spirit in their north London derby loss at the hands of Arsenal.

After sacking Thomas Frank right before the local derby against Arsenal, the Spurs faithful would have hoped for a positive outcome under interim boss Igor Tudor, but the Croatian lost his first game in charge comprehensively as the league leaders ran away with a 4-1 win.

Two goals apiece by Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, helped by a criticised defensive performance by Spurs defender Radu Dragusin, means that Tottenham Hotspur are only four points above West Ham United in the last relegation spot.

Spurs are struggling for positive results in the Premier League and are yet to win a league game in the new year, showcasing why relegation has been mooted a very real possibility.

One former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had made it clear that the new boss had the one job of putting some life into the players who have been ‘shocking’.

Frank’s spell at Spurs was often headlined with suggestions that the Dane was not respected enough by the senior players at the club and the new interim head is now responsible for getting the players together, on his side.

Now despite getting thrashed by Arsenal in Tudor’s first game, former top-flight star Nicol believes that Spurs’ players showed enough spirit in the game.

Nicol feels that the newfound spirit among Tottenham Hotspur players is what is needed in their battle for survival in the Premier League and believes they have enough quality players to sustain their top-flight status.

Club Years Notts County 1995 New England Revolution (interim) 1999 Boston Bulldogs 2000-2001 New England Revolution 2002-2011 Steve Nicol’s managerial career

He added that the only job Tudor had was to get Spurs players ‘together’ and the former Liverpool star saw signs of unity despite the embarrassing defeat.

“Was I the only one that actually saw some spirit in Spurs?”, Nicol said on ESPN FC (11:45).

“I know it finished 4-1, but I saw some spirit there.

“And if you have got that, they have got enough good players.

“It is why they are going to be able to stay up.

“I said last week that the only job Igor Tudor had was to get the players together and get them playing for each other.

“Because of the talent they do have.

“Yes they have got the injuries, so I thought I saw some spirit there.”

Spurs appointed Tudor on an interim basis until the end of the season and the Croatian has been backed with some of his own trusted hands in the backroom team.

Tottenham will hope the Croatian can bring some much needed stability and spirit to the Spurs’ dressing room, helping sustain their top-flight status.