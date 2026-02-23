Richard Keys has revealed he has changed his mind over whether Tottenham Hotspur could be relegated this season, while reminding Nottingham Forest fans he has predicted they could drop.

Both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest find themselves at the wrong end of the table and with West Ham‘s improvement in form, are now in serious danger.

At present, just four points separate the three teams, with the Hammers gaining on the duo that are just ahead of them following two draws and a win in their last three matches.

West Ham’s January transfer business has also been picked as a reason for an upturn in form, with former Premier League star Clinton Morrison namechecking Axel Disasi and Adama Traore as ‘good signings’.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have continued with their damaging run, being beaten 4-1 by Arsenal in Igor Tudor’s first game as interim boss.

Though Steve Nicol saw encouraging signs in the loss, insisting that the players showed spirit, Keys is not too positive about the north Londoners.

Keys has held the opinion that Tottenham will not go down, but now he has changed that view.

Dubbing Tottenham ‘awful’, Keys believes relegation is a very real risk for the club and wrote on his blog: “A quick word on Spurs. How on earth has it gone so wrong?

Person Position Igor Tudor Interim head coach Bruno Saltor Assistant Andreas Georgson Set piece coach Tomislav Rogic Goalkeeping coach Riccardo Ragnacci Fitness coach Tottenham’s key coaching staff

“I agree now with those that believe they could be relegated.

“I hadn’t really seen it as a realistic prospect until now but you’ve got to.

“They’re awful.”

Keys also admitted he got it wrong on whether Thomas Frank would be a good fit for Tottenham, adding: “I remember saying I thought they’d got it right with Thomas Frank. Wrong. They’re in big trouble.”

Nottingham Forest are also in trouble and Keys reminded Tricky Trees fans that he had predicted possible relegation and then turmoil in terms of the ownership.

“If not Spurs – maybe Forest.

“Their fans jumped all over me when they came up and I predicted their future – one that saw them slide ignominiously back to the Championship, just before the owner got bored and packed his bags.

“If they’re not careful it’s coming.”

Dropping into the Championship would mean a big loss of income and that could prove disastrous for Tottenham.

It is unclear whether Spurs do have relegation clauses written into contracts which would see their players take an immediate cut in salary.