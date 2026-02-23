Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges sees carnage among the Whites’ relegation rivals as an advantage for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds conceded a late Tammy Abraham goal to draw 1-1 against high-flying Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday in the Premier League.

One former Premier League star stated that had the Whites held on to their lead against Villa, he would have considered them safe from relegation this season.

Despite Farke’s side not winning against Aston Villa, the German boss talked up midfielder Anton Stach’s rare adaptation to Premier League football before the clash.

Leeds are now 15th in the Premier League table, six points above West Ham United in the last relegation spot.

Several other teams competing with Leeds to stay in the top-flight have made managerial changes recently, which will lead to dressing room carnage, advantageous to the Whites, according to former star Bridges.

Bridges believes Nottingham Forest, who are on their fourth permanent boss this season, are going through regular changes at the top similar to how Leeds went through many managers after sacking Jesse Marsch, which will help the Whites in their relegation battle.

Team and position Manager 15th – Leeds United Daniel Farke 16th – Tottenham Hotspur Igor Tudor 17th – Nottingham Forest Vitor Pereira 18th – West Ham Nuno Espirito Santo 19th – Burnley Scott Parker 20th – Wolves Rob Edwards Bottom six current managers

He insisted that the Leeds squad are grinding out results due to the unity within the group and at the top.

“The one thing we have in comparison to all those other teams, stability”, Bridges said on LUTV (26:48).

“Crystal Palace have been depleted with players and the manager, we obviously do not know what that situation is.

“Forest have gone through a transition of managers that we saw when we got relegated out of the league, when we lost Jesse Marsch, we went Javi Garcia, we went to Sam Allardyce.

“It creates carnage inside the dressing room atmosphere.

“We have stability and this harmony which is getting us the results, you look at all the chaos around us, let it continue.”

Crystal Palace fans demonstrated against boss Oliver Glasner in the Eagles 1-0 win over Wolves at the weekend and it is unclear how much longer the Austrian will keep his job.

Leeds have managed to get draws away at two teams in the top five of the table and have also managed to progress into the next round of the FA Cup after another difficult away trip to Birmingham City in the last two weeks.

Farke’s side will now host Manchester City at Elland Road in their next fixture hoping to get a positive result to sustain their good form.