Leeds United legend Michael Bridges has admitted Jayden Bogle has made him eat humble pie, with the right-back surpassing expectations since walking through the door and showcasing fitness levels that have been nothing short of exceptional.

The 25-year-old, who first made his name at Derby County, completed a summer switch from Sheffield United in 2024, leaving Bramall Lane behind after making it clear he saw his long-term future at Elland Road.

Since arriving under Daniel Farke, Bogle has made 72 appearances for the Whites, directly contributing to eleven goals last term as he helped power Leeds to the Championship title and secure a return to the Premier League, with the German boss describing him as a well-loved figure in the dressing room.

This season, the right-back has featured 25 times, registering four goal contributions, while a Leeds United legend has praised Bogle and team-mate James Justin for fully embracing the Whites’ DNA and winning over the Elland Road faithful.

Bridges conceded he initially misjudged Bogle after his first couple of outings, admitting he questioned what the defender was bringing to the side and focused particularly on the defensive side of his game.

He explained that once the 25-year-old settled and established himself within the team, he slotted seamlessly into the back unit and began producing performances that far exceeded early expectations, both defensively and going forward.

The 47-year-old added that Bogle’s outstanding fitness, quality of delivery, and consistency have ultimately underlined his Premier League pedigree and importance to Leeds.

Club Years Derby County 2018-2020 Sheffield United 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Jayden Bogle’s career history

Bridges said on LUTV (19:30): “I’ve got to say he’s made me eat humble pie.

“Easy for me to say.

“The first couple of matches, I was kind of thinking defensively when I first saw him at the club.

“I said ‘Oh, what’s he here for? What’s he about?’

“And then, since he’s settled in and found his home, he has gone into the defensive unit and been incredible.

“Fitness levels through the roof, deliveries, and he’s gone above and beyond expectation levels.

“He’s shown that he’s a Premier League footballer and he’s been brilliant for this football club.”

Leeds United sit six points clear of West Ham United in 18th after a marked upturn in form over the past two months, with a former Whites star detecting renewed belief and momentum building inside Elland Road.

Following an encouraging display against third-placed Aston Villa over the weekend, where they came away with a hard-earned point, Farke’s side will head into the weekend clash with Manchester City full of belief, determined to take the game to the title contenders on home soil and push for another statement result.