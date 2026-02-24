Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Presenter Adrian Durham has warned that Tottenham Hotspur are firmly mired in a relegation battle, outlining why he believes they cannot be trusted to win matches and stressing that the threat of dropping into the Championship is very real.

Just four points behind West Ham United, who occupy the final relegation spot in 18th, Tottenham sit 16th in the Premier League with eleven games remaining, facing a crucial run-in to secure their top-flight status.

Spurs are still searching for their first league win of the calendar year, having gone nine matches without securing a victory, with Richard Keys suggesting that relegation for the London giants could now be a real possibility.

The Lilywhites have struggled this season, missing key players such as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, whose absences former manager Thomas Frank identified as a factor behind their poor form.

Igor Tudor took over at the helm following Frank’s dismissal, but his first outing on Sunday ended in a 4-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Arsenal, where his side were comprehensively outplayed, though an ex-Premier League star noted they did not lack spirit.

Durham sounded the alarm over Tottenham Hotspur, warning that the London club face a very real threat of relegation.

He reflected on the last time Spurs dropped into the second tier in the late seventies, noting that even though they eventually returned, they only managed a third-place finish, proving there is no certainty of an instant comeback.

Game Date Leeds United (H) 09/05 Chelsea (A) 17/05 Everton (H) 24/05 Tottenham’s last three games this season

The 56-year-old also questioned the squad’s ability to secure victories, highlighting a mix of injuries, a lack of quality in the squad, and a new manager who is still becoming familiar with the players, adding that Sunday’s defeat would have come as a stark wake-up call.

Durham said on talkSPORT (08:13, 24th February): “Well, you should be very worried, and I think there’s a very real chance they will go down.

“I’m so old I remember when they went down last time in the late seventies.

“And actually, yes, they came back up, but they finished third in what is now the Championship when they came back up, so there is no foregone conclusion that they’re going to come straight back up.

“You can’t trust them to win a game.

“So I was going through their fixtures last night.

“They’ve got Wolves away; you might think, ‘Oh yeah, they will pick up three points there.’

“Do you really trust this Tottenham side, one with the injuries they’ve got, two with the lack of quality they’ve got, and three with a new manager who we don’t know about yet?

“You know, I don’t think the players know about him yet.

“He doesn’t know about the players yet.

“I think Sunday was a real shocker for him that his players were that bad.

“So have a look at the fixtures, fine, but you can’t trust Spurs to win any of those fixtures, so they’re very much in a relegation battle.”

Plagued by injuries and a shortage of fully fit players, the club strengthened their squad with only two signings in the winter transfer window, midfielder Conor Gallagher and left-back Souza.

Tottenham’s home form has been dire this season, with just two Premier League wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with only Wolves worse off, having managed just one victory.

On Sunday, Tottenham travel to Craven Cottage for a London derby against Fulham, who have lost three of their last five matches, with the Lilywhites hoping to secure a positive result against the Cottagers and increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three.