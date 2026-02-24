Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker believes that the Rams should have optimism and belief about finishing in the playoffs, as they are still in a good position, but he believes that it is going to be tough.

Derby found themselves in the top six at the end of the match against Swansea City on 14th February, a match they won 2-0 in the end.

However, they failed to capitalise on that and were humbled on the road by Watford in the very next game.

It continued a wobble in form which has left some fans worrying if the playoffs in the Championship may be beyond them.

Given how tough the situation is in the Championship this season, with just four points separating sixth-placed Wrexham and 13th-placed QPR, Barker believes that there should be optimism in the Derby camp about making it in the end and thus proving the predictions of one former striker wrong.

Barker is also of the view that Derby do still find themselves in a good position to compete for the top six.

“There are so many players, teams, clubs that will feel that they can get into the top-six’, Barker said on Rams TV (7.35).

Game Date Norwich City (A) 21/04 QPR (A) 25/04 Sheffield United (H) 02/05 Derby’s final three games this season

“We should have that feeling, have that optimism, that belief, but is going to be hard. It is going to be tough.

“There are teams that probably have had a couple of years to develop to get to this stage.

“We are almost fresh in terms of a squad and a team and a way of playing.

“And we have found ourselves in a really promising position.

“We mentioned that before the game [against Watford], we are still in a really good position.”

The job now, according to Barker, is to quickly bounce back from the Watford disappointment when Derby visit Hull City tonight.

“Again, it is going to be how quickly you bounce back from disappointments from now until the end of the season.”

The Derby fans have been giving their backing to the team, with their efforts being outlined by new signing Oscar Fraulo, who has vowed to make an impact.

Derby found themselves at the wrong end of the table last term and the recovery they have shown under John Eustace is even more remarkable given that fact.