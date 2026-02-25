Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Highly rated Serie B defender Raphael Kofler has revealed that Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk is someone he watches closely to try to learn and improve.

The Dutch international is a long-serving player for the Reds and has won two Premier League titles, one Champions League and an FA Cup while at Anfield, establishing himself as a club legend.

Italy legend Franco Baresi has admitted that Van Dijk is the modern centre-back he admires, while a former team-mate insists the Dutchman was ferocious even early in his career.

Liverpool academy graduate Conor Bradley picked the 34-year-old as a ‘role model’ and someone he aspires to be like.

Now, yet another young player, Sudtirol defender Kofler, has revealed he is watching Van Dijk closely.

The 20-year-old, who has been starring in Serie B, is highly rated and he is trying to learn all he can from Van Dijk.

Heaping praise on the personality of the Liverpool skipper, Kofler told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web: “Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

“He has an incredible personality.

“Every time I watch his games, I try to learn something from his demeanour on the pitch.”

Club Years Groningen 2011-2013 Celtic 2013-2015 Southampton 2015-2018 Liverpool 2018- Virgil van Dijk’s career history

On the books of Liverpool since January 2018, Van Dijk was dubbed the best defender in the Premier League by Garth Crooks just ten months into his career at Anfield.

It now remains to be seen whether Kofler manages to follow in Van Dijk’s footsteps to try his luck in the Premier League.

After impressive displays in Serie B, Kofler is being linked with a move to the Italian top-flight.

However, his focus for now remains on Sudtirol and doing well for them as they continue to chase promotion.

“It’s nice to see my name linked to Serie A clubs as has happened recently. Especially for me, a boy born and raised in a small city like Bolzano.

“Serie A would undoubtedly be a dream, but right now I prefer to focus on the present.

“Today, Sudtirol’s survival is the only thing that matters.”

The six-foot-three-inch defender has a contract with Sudtirol running until the summer of 2028 but a lucrative offer from an interested club could result in a move.