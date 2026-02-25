Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Former Premier League boss Steve Bruce believes that Everton are suffering inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium because the onus is on them to attack and they lack quality in the final third.

Despite the stadium being dubbed ‘breath-taking’ by one of their academy talents, the Toffees have not been able to take full advantage of the surroundings.

The 1-0 loss against Manchester United on Monday night was Everton’s fourth defeat in the last seven games there and takes their winless run to seven games in all competitions.

Bruce, who saw the action from close quarters on the night, feels that the Toffees lacked depth in the final third with their strikers not offering them enough.

The same issue was raised by Richard Keys earlier this season.

Picking late second-half substitute Tyrique George as an exception, Bruce insisted that the Merseyside club have been missing the services of injured Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish.

“The difficulty is that when they are at home, they are entitled to go forward and the Everton fans want them to get forward”, Bruce said on talkSPORT (23rd February, 21:59), while analysing the Manchester United game.

“Unfortunately, in forward areas, the centre forward still has a lot to do, in my opinion.

Opponents Date Burnley 03/03 Chelsea 21/03 Liverpool 18/04 Manchester City 02/05 Sunderland 17/05 Everton’s remaining home games this season

“The boy [Tyrique] George gave them a threat going forward, but you can certainly see why they are missing Grealish with that ability to go past somebody and create something.

“Because teams are going to come here and defend that little bit deep, catch you on the counter-attack, which they have been caught.”

Bruce feels that on the road the set-up of games is one that helps David Moyes’ side.

“We can see why they are probably better equipped away from home to go and win a game because the onus is not on them to attack.

“People are just going a little bit deeper against them [at the Hill Dickinson Stadium] and say ‘come and break us down’ and that final third, that little bit of quality, they are just missing at the moment.”

Moyes will want to address Everton’s attack when the summer transfer window swings open for business, with last summer’s star striker signing Thierno Barry having struggled to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

Barry, 23, has delivered just five goals across 30 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season.

A lack of goals could end up costing Everton a spot in Europe, with the Toffees just eight points off sixth placed Liverpool, but having scored the lowest total out of the top eleven clubs.