Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt is probably having his best spell in the EFL with Hull City and is helping to get the Tigers out of trouble in games.

The 23-year-old is in the middle of his third spell in the Championship and the second successive one at Hull City.

Manager Sergej Jakirovic has trusted Gelhardt with the number ten role and he is repaying the faith shown in him by not only making four goal contributions, but exceeding that by scoring eleven goals himself.

Parkin has been vocal in his praise of the Leeds man, admitting in December that watching the player in action delighted him.

Club insiders have also been left impressed, with assistant manager Dean Holden praising the Leeds United man for his ‘positional awareness’.

Hull City have so far defied expectations and are in the promotion mix against the predictions of many.

He is not the only one contributing heavily towards the cause of Hull City, though, with others such as goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and strikers Oli McBurnie and Kyle Joseph being there as well, according to Parkin.

“I think that has been bit of a feature this season. He [Pandur] is not perfect, the goalkeeper but he does bail them out”, Parkin said on What The EFL (23.54).

Loan club Years Sunderland 2023 Hull City 2025 Hull City 2025-2026 Joe Gelhardt’s loan spells

“And they get away with it because they have got a good midfield and they have got McBurnie.

“And they have got Gelhardt having probably his best spell in the EFL.

“They have got Joseph, they have got front players really informed that are hard working and will cause Portsmouth a problem at the weekend.”

Despite two losses and a draw in their last five games, the Tigers still sit fifth in the Championship table and are well-placed to fight for promotion at the end of the season.

It is unclear if Leeds believe Gelhardt has a future back at Elland Road, but the club consider him a proven option in the Championship if they are relegated.

The odds are so far against that, with Daniel Farke’s side performing solidly in the top flight and one former striker insists he all but sure the Whites will now survive.