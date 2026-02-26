Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City skipper Christoph Klarer has heaped praise on January signing Kai Wagner, who he believes has been really good on and off the pitch and will be missed if he is sidelined with injury.

The full-back, who attracted interest from Leeds United in 2022, finally arrived in England on a permanent deal from Philadelphia Union at the start of January, joining Birmingham.

He instantly broke into the starting eleven and has been an ever-present figure for the Blues on the left side of defence.

However, Wagner suffered an injury scare in the match against Millwall on Wednesday, after losing out on a challenge with Millwall’s Ryan Leonard, when the 29-year-old looked in discomfort and had to be replaced.

Now, as clarity is sought with regard to the extent of the injury, the club skipper has revealed how big an influence he has been to the team.

“Don’t know how bad his injury is but obviously looked in a bit of pain there. So, wish him well”, Klarer told Blues+ (7.35).

“He has come in and really been very good on and off the pitch and if he is due to be out, we will definitely miss him a lot.”

Club Years Ulm 2015-2016 Schalke 2016-2017 Wurzburger Kickers 2017-2019 Philadelphia Union 2019-2026 Birmingham City 2026- Kai Wagner’s career history

The 3-0 loss to Millwall on Wednesday night dealt a blow to Birmingham’s chances of making it to the playoffs in the Championship, a target they have never lost sight of.

Blues new boy Jonathan Panzo explained when he came in at the start of this month that promotion remains the clear aim at St Andrew’s.

Klarer, on his part, stressed that Birmingham retain belief in the promotion goal, despite the gap to the playoff spots sitting at five points.

“Of course, the belief [that we can achieve our goal] was always there, no matter what”, Klarer added.

“Obviously, we know that there is a bit of a gap now but there is enough football left to be played and we won’t panic after every defeat, we won’t celebrate like we have won the league every time we win.

“So, going to stay level-headed and keep working hard and keep doing the basics and see where we are going to end up.”

Birmingham spent heavily in the winter transfer window and one commentator insisted recently they did not do that to finish mid-table in the Championship.

If Birmingham do not finish in the playoffs or on the cusp of it, questions will likely be asked about the position of boss Chris Davies, who has been backed.