Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes Hull City could still drop out of the race for the Championship playoffs despite their ‘excellent’ points tally so far.

Hull City thumped Derby County 4-2 on Tuesday, winning their first game in February and ending their winless run of four matches.

Sergej Jakirovic took over at Hull City at the start of the season and has guided them to an impressive fifth in the Championship table after 33 games.

Summer arrival Oli McBurnie and on-loan Leeds United star Joe Gelhardt, who has been called one of the best players in the league, have headlined the Tigers’ impressive season combining for a total of 34 goal contributions between them.

Hull City are the third highest goalscoring team in the Championship this season, but have also conceded the most goals of any team in the top twelve places.

Despite amassing 57 points so far, former EFL man Clarke believes that the Tigers will drop out of the playoff zone at some point this season.

He added that they have been winning a lot of games because they score a lot of goals, which has helped them get the three points more often than not.

Manager Reign Nigel Adkins 2017-2019 Grant McCann 2019-2022 Shota Arveladze 2022 Liam Rosenior 2022-2024 Tim Walter 2024 Ruben Selles 2024-2025 Sergej Jakirovic 2025- Recent Hull City managers

“I still do not think they are that great”, Clarke told What The EFL (25:00).

“The points tally is excellent.

“I still think they are the ones that could still drop out.

“Because they score goals, they keep getting wins, don’t they?

“And if you can get those three pointers in the bag, it does not matter if you lose some.”

Clarke’s view however, is not necessarily shared by former EFL hitman Sam Parkin, who believes that despite the expectation that Hull City will drop out in the future, they have managed to win games due to their ‘potent’ strike force, which could last them the distance.

“I think the sentiment is that they keep conceding chances throughout the season and it has not married up, whether the amount of goals they have conceded or the results”, Parkin said.

“And that was going to level out and they were going to start losing games but if you have got a potent strike force, then maybe they are going to okay and last the distance.”

Hull City take on Portsmouth on Saturday and Jakirovic will hope for all three points to maintain their place in the playoff spots.