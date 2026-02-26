Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has hailed Cambridge United boss Neil Harris for his versatility in formation this season, crediting the U’s pressing qualities for their good defensive record.

Harris, who came back to Cambridge United in February last year, has overseen an impressive season at the Abbey so far.

The U’s have only lost once in their last ten matches, a run of form which has seen them climb up to second in the League Two table after 33 games and only two points behind leaders Bromley.

Cambridge United were relegated from the third-tier last season, but a return back to League One is on the cards for Harris’ side, who are the best defensive team in the division this year.

They have only conceded 26 goals during the campaign so far, making them the most difficult team to score against in League Two, which was pointed out by former EFL star Clarke in October.

Clarke has reiterated his point again, while crediting Harris for his versatility in switching formations between a back three and a back four throughout the season.

He also stated that not relying on a single forward to score the bulk of their goals is working well for the U’s, who have several players like Ben Knight, Kelland Watts and Sullay Kaikai all chipping in with goals from across the pitch.

Game Competition MK Dons (H) League Two Accrington Stanley (A) League Two Gillingham (H) League Two Cambridge United’s next three fixtures

The former EFL man credited Cambridge United’s pressing structure under Harris as one of the key reasons for their impressive defensive record, hailing their ‘graft’ approach to games.

“What I like about Neil Harris, is that it is not just about the 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1”, Clarke said on What The EFL (34:10).

“He has been flitting between a back three and a back four this season and he has been flitting in recent games as well.

“They are not a team that relies on one striker either, they are all sort of chipping in with goals.

“Knight has got a few, Watts has got a few, Kaikai has got plenty as well.

“They are a good pressing team.

“I think that is part of the reason they have got such a good defensive record.

“They will graft and they are really in the face of opponents, they will definitely do against MK Dons.”

Cambridge United will face MK Dons at home on Saturday in an important game at the top of the table in League Two.

With MK Dons being the best attacking team in League Two, having scored 62 goals so far, Harris’ side will face a tough task to impose their defensive solidity during the game.

The U’s have only lost once at home in the league all season and Harris will hope to keep that run going against their promotion rivals in the upcoming fixture.