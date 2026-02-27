Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Celtic legend Pat Bonner has backed Viljami Sinisalo over Kasper Schmeichel for Sunday’s Ibrox showdown with Rangers – match preview here – following the Finnish goalkeeper’s clean sheet against Stuttgart.

Last Thursday, in the first leg of the Europa League playoff round against Stuttgart, regular starter Schmeichel endured a night to forget as four goals went past him, with the Bhoys falling 4-1 at Parkhead.

The Dane struggled between the posts and even faced boos from the home crowd, with a Celtic legend suggesting that second-choice keeper Sinisalo should have got more opportunities to stake his claim.

The Finland international joined Celtic from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024, hailed by a League One star as the ideal step up, but has mostly been the understudy to the experienced Danish shot-stopper, with his appearances this season limited to single digits.

In the second leg at Stuttgart on Thursday night, with a significant deficit to overturn, Martin O’Neill handed the 24-year-old the nod, and Sinisalo produced an outstanding display, keeping a clean sheet as Celtic secured a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart, but the aggregate score proved insufficient to see them through.

Bonner praised Sinisalo following his impressive performance in Germany, applauding his composed presence, keen game awareness and ability to make crucial saves under pressure.

He noted that the Finland international read the game well and handled the ball confidently, emerging as a clear standout on the night.

Goalkeeper Age Viljami Sinisalo 24 Kasper Schmeichel 39 Ross Doohan 27 Celtic’s goalkeeper options

The former Bhoys goalkeeper also highlighted the difficult decision facing O’Neill, insisting that the 24-year-old’s performance makes a compelling case for him to keep his place for the upcoming Sunday showdown with Rangers.

Bonner said on BBC Sportsound: “Sinisalo was a real positive out of this game.

“He had some very good saves and looked composed when he had the ball and read the game well.

“It’s a big decision for Martin O’Neill to make at the weekend.

“On that performance, I would be starting him.

“Give him a run in the team now.”

Hearts lead the Scottish Premiership on 60 points, closely chased by Rangers on 56 points, with the Hoops in third on 54 points, setting up a thrilling battle in the final stretch of the season.

Celtic and Rangers face each other in back-to-back fixtures, with the league clash on Sunday followed by the Scottish Cup quarter-final on 8th March, and with European competition off the table, all eyes will be on O’Neill to see if he can steer the Hoops to domestic success.