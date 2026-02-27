Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has insisted that his team can go on a winning run in the Championship as it is not the Premier League, stating defensive solidity as one of the key aspects to improve.

Wilder’s side have lost two of the last seven games in the Championship, both to the current top two in the division.

Those two results have been different to the norm for the Blades this season, as they have often struggled to beat teams lower down the table despite enjoying some wins against playoff rivals.

Sheffield United’s inconsistency in results is one of the main reasons holding them back from mounting a late playoff push in former Championship star Cameron Jerome’s view.

Wilder’s side have also struggled to keep the same defensive solidity this season, compared to last, when they had one of the best defensive records in the second-tier.

They have conceded the same amount of goals, 48, as they have scored, highlighting their defensive fragility, something which could hold them back, according to one ex-EFL man.

The Blades’ veteran boss is aware that his side need to go on an unbeaten run at the crunch time of the season, pointing out the fact that they went gone on such a run twice last season.

Game Competition QPR (A) Championship West Brom (H) Championship Norwich City (A) Championship Sheffield United’s next three games

Wilder believes going on an unbeaten run is easier in the Championship than in the Premier League but knows that they have to tighten up the backline to have a chance to do so.

“We just need to make sure that now we get it”, Wilder said during a press conference (2:35).

“We are at the business end of the season, we understand where we want to be.

“The players understand that we have got to put a run together.

“We did it last season.

“I think one of the key aspects that we looked at is that we can not concede two goals in a game.

“I think in two runs that we had last year we had a run of eleven games and a run of won eight, drew three, won seven out of nine.

“It can happen in this division, it is not the Premier League, where all of a sudden the fixture list sticks an Arsenal in there or a Man City or even other clubs.

“You can do that but I think the difference maybe last season was that defensively in those key moments, we saw teams off.”

Sheffield United are currently sitting in 16th place in the Championship but are right amongst the fight for the tightly contested playoff places.

They travel down to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday to complete a hectic three-game week in the second-tier and Wilder will hope for all three points.