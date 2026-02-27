Julian Finney/Getty Images

Derby County loan star Sammie Szmodics has lifted the lid on his admiration for manager John Eustace, describing him as brilliant and revealing that the chance to work with him again was a key factor behind his move to Pride Park.

Szmodics joined Derby on loan for the remainder of the season in the winter window, sealing a deadline-day move from Ipswich Town after struggling to find momentum at Portman Road due to a persistent ankle injury.

The Irish attacker made his name in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, netting 43 goals in 91 appearances for the club and establishing himself as a reliable goalscorer in the division.

In pursuit of a fresh chapter, he reunited with former Blackburn boss John Eustace, the manager under whom he enjoyed a particularly productive spell, striking 15 goals in 20 appearances under the 46-year-old during the 2023/24 season.

During Tuesday night’s 4-2 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium, Szmodics opened his account for the Rams in just his third appearance for the club.

Szmodics spoke warmly about his relationship with the English tactician, praising both his coaching ability and his qualities as a man-manager.

The 30-year-old credited Eustace for helping him produce some of his best football previously and said he has felt welcomed since linking up with him again.

Club Managed Kidderminster Harriers QPR Birmingham City Blackburn Rovers Derby County Clubs John Eustace has managed

He also expressed hope that his recent goal can serve as a springboard to rediscover the form he showed at Blackburn, while adding that he is thoroughly enjoying working once more with Eustace and his staff.

Szmodics told Rams TV (1:02): “Yes, great, as a manager, you know he’s brilliant, but sort of as a man-manager, he’s even better.

“He’s made me feel really welcome, and I played my best football under him.

“And hopefully, with the goal on Tuesday night, I can bring that form that I had at Blackburn into Derby.

“But I’m thoroughly enjoying working with him and Keith and Gardiner again.”

The Ipswich Town loanee underlined his love of scoring goals and the pressure he puts on himself to deliver, highlighting his return of 15 in 20 games under Eustace as a major reason for reuniting with him.

Szmodics added that netting early in his Derby career has eased that burden and given him the platform to push on for more.

“Yes, of course, I love scoring goals.

“I’ve scored a lot of goals in my career. I think I’ve got 15 in 20 under the gaffer, which was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back.

“And I do put a lot of pressure on myself.

“So, to get one so early into my Derby career is fantastic for me, and it takes the shackles off and the pressure off.

“Hopefully, like I said, I can go on to get many more.”

Derby remain firmly in the playoff race, currently sitting eleventh in the table and just six points off the top six with 12 games remaining.

As a former EFL star has pointed out, Szmodics will be out to prove a point against the Tractor Boys, though whether the Irish attacker can hit top gear in time to spearhead a late surge into the playoffs for the Rams remains the looming question.