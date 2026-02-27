Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers boss Michael Duff has talked up the finishing ability of Stoke City loan star, while making it clear that his game time will be managed.

The teenage attacker came through semi-professional English side Egerton and Stoke City snapped him up ten years ago from the Cheshire-based outfit.

Three years ago, Lowe attracted transfer interest from the Premier League, as Newcastle United were keen on the Harlow-born talent.

In the first half of the last season, League Two club Walsall had Lowe on loan, and he turned heads with 18 goals and seven assists in 30 games.

Saddlers’ star David Okagbue hailed the young striker, who he thinks will go very far in the game, predicting him to be a future star.

However, Lowe has struggled to make an impact since his Walsall loan last term and now he is at League One club Wycombe Wanderers for the rest of the season.

Stockport County had Lowe on loan for the first half of the current campaign and now he is eager to prove himself at League One level.

Star On loan at Nathan Lowe Wycombe Wanderers Emre Tezgel Crewe Alexandra Favour Fawunmi Leyton Orient Nikola Jojic NK Radomlje Stoke City’s out on loan stars

Last weekend, Lowe made his Chairboys debut, where he scored and assisted once against Stevenage in a 3-1 league win.

Duff hailed the 20-year-old for his ability to finish and is eager to keep him fit for the rest of the season, as he is aware of Lowe’s quality and pedigree.

“We felt that we needed to change momentum again and Lowie’s come on and did what we hope he will do”, the Chairboys boss told Wanderers TV (0:55).

“He’s a presence, he’s a nuisance, he’ll hold things up, he’ll back in, and that is where Junior [Quitirna] scores his goal.

“And one thing we all know is that he can finish; he is a good finisher, so we need to be careful with him.

“He is a 20-year-old kid; he hasn’t played for seven weeks, so we need to be careful how much pressure we put on him, because he hasn’t kicked a ball in seven weeks.

“But in terms of debuts, it was pretty good.”

Lowe’s current deal runs for two more years at the Bet365 Stadium, but the Potters were ready to cash in on him last summer.

However, he is still rated highly at the Championship club, and it remains to be seen if Lowe will finish the current season on a high note in League One.