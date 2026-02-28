Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Everton for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are still trying to arrest a poor season which has seen them mired in mid-table and struggling to put together a sustained run of form.

Newcastle have lost four of their last five Premier League games, with cup matches giving Howe and his troops some respite.

They have just completed a comprehensive 9-3 aggregate win over Qarabag in the Champions League playoff round and also made FA Cup progress by beating Aston Villa.

Domestically, Newcastle are underachieving, especially when taken against the recent claim of Sven Botman that they do have the potential to win the title.

Tino Livramento continues to be out of action, with Howe believing he could return in early March.

Lewis Miley however is expected to be out for at least another two weeks, as the Magpies look to nurse him back carefully.

Newcastle thrashed Everton 4-1 at the Hill Dickinson in November and Howe would gladly take a repeat of that scoreline today.

Prior to that game, encounters had been tight, with neither side scoring more than one goal in the previous three meetings.

Howe has Nick Pope in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Everton today, while in defence he picks Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

In the engine room, the Newcastle boss trusts in Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Jacob Ramsey, while Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga support Nick Woltemade.

Howe can make changes to his Newcastle United lineup vs Everton throughout the 90 minutes by using his substitutes, who include Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Everton

Pope, Trippier, Burn, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey, Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Botman, Wissa, Barnes, Osula, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Shahar