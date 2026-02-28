Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has stressed the importance of being realistic in expectations from the Manchester City game, insisting that it will need to be an extraordinary day for Leeds to be successful.

The Whites are set to welcome the Cityzens for the first time since earning promotion back to the Premier League – match preview here.

The last time the teams met back in November, Leeds showed grit and desire to fight back and were unfortunate to lose the game 3-2 in the end.

It was the start of a comeback which saw them lose just two of their next 14 games and climb up the league ladder to create distance from the drop zone.

A lot of credit for their upturn in form was given to their manager, with Farke praised for evolving as a boss, with a flexibility in formation not previously seen.

Club legend Dominic Matteo said recently that the Whites are not being given enough credit for their stellar form over the last two months.

However, Farke does not believe that the performance in the last game against Pep Guardiola’s men ensures a similar performance inside Elland Road as well.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City Premier League Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City Premier League Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City Premier League Last three meetings at Elland Road

Responding to Manchester City’s statistic of not being able to score in the second half in eight of their last nine games, Farke said at a press conference (15.27): “It is always a good thing nowadays that we have data about everything and we even find weaknesses in Manchester City’s set-up and what they are doing right now.

“We always focus, especially on the last eight games days when we prepare the team. So, we just see win after win after win on the board. Think there was one away draw.

“You have a look at the top form table and they are in position one. Anyhow, they have players, I think [Erling] Haaland, on what is it, 22 goals, [Antoine] Semenyo on 13 goals. Goals all over the park.”

Lauding Guardiola as the best manager in the world, Farke added: “Best manager in the world, top players, but thank God we still find some weakness if it helps my team to gain a bit more confidence to go out on to this game.

“Yes, I will mention this as well but we still face the best side probably at the moment, together with Arsenal and we need an extraordinary day to be successful.

“What we can do, we know about our home form and what we have done at Elland Road, but it is also important to be realistic.

“We have to make sure that we go over the line in our physical output, in our spirit and our mentality in what we have to bring to the game.

“We have to be spot on in our game plan, our tactical behaviour, we have to be super effective in both boxes and then we are perhaps capable to make a tight game out of this.

“Furthermore, we need everyone to chip in, especially at Elland Road. So, we just have a chance to win some points if we make a historical game out of it.

“For that we also need our supporters to carry us. It has to be an atmosphere second to none and they have to carry us through this period.

“Everyone has to be in the best shape not just the manager and not just the players but also like the guys who are selling the tickets, the guys selling the burgers and the sausages, anyhow.”

Farke’s desire for Leeds to go above and beyond in all aspects of their game against Manchester City provides an insight into the German’s rating of the visitors.

Manchester City though only have the fourth best away record in the division this season, with only six of their 13 trips away from the Etihad resulting in the full three points.