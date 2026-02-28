Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Newcastle United for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Everton have now suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League, losing both games by a one-goal margin, but further emphasising how the Toffees need to find more goals.

Playing at the Hill Dickinson has been tough for Everton and one former Premier League boss believes being on the road suits them better at the moment.

Heading to Newcastle is far from an easy assignment for Everton, but they will take encouragement from the fact they won 1-0 at the ground last term.

Moyes continues to be without Jack Grealish, who had to undergo surgery on a fracture in his foot.

Charly Alcaraz is also on the sidelines and is looking at three to four weeks out of action, with his injury being sustained on the training ground.

Everton now have eleven games left in their season to try to put together a run of wins which would give them a chance of grabbing a European spot.

Moyes has been clear he would love to bring European football back to Everton for next season, but at present, just 29 goals scored in 27 league games is a major problem.

Everton remain though just three points off seventh placed Brentford.

Moyes goes with Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Newcastle United today, while at the back he selects Jake O’Brien, Jarrod Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Vitaly Mykolenko as a four.

Midfield will be a key area and Everton field Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Dwight McNeil, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also plays.

Iliman Ndiaye supports Beto in the final third.

If Moyes needs to shake up his Everton lineup vs Newcastle United then he has options on the bench to call for and they include Harrison Armstrong and Thierno Barry.

Everton Lineup vs Newcastle United

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong