Carl Recine/Getty Images

Aidy White believes Ethan Ampadu was off-colour in Leeds United‘s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Daniel Farke’s side welcomed Manchester City to Elland Road in the Premier League looking to grab more points in their battle to stay out of danger.

Leeds have had a superb home record in the league this term, which has masked poor form on the road and gave rise to optimism ahead of hosting Manchester City, despite Farke’s warning of realism.

Manchester City scored the only goal of the game just before half time when Antoine Semenyo, signed from Bournemouth in the winter transfer window, struck.

Farke used all his five substitutes as he tried to find the breakthrough, but Pep Guardiola’s side stood firm and claimed all three points.

Skipper Ampadu was not brought off and completed the full 90 minutes at Elland Road.

Former Leeds star White believes that the midfielder was not in good form throughout the game and it was one of his worst displays in a white shirt.

Brought on Brought off Nmecha Aaronson Gnonto Gruev James Bogle Bijol Rodon Piroe Justin Substitutions made by Farke vs Manchester City

He feels Ampadu was giving possession away, which was putting Leeds under pressure.

However, given how Ampadu has performed this term, something which saw Farke dub him a ‘Rolls Royce’, White is prepared to overlook the poor display and hope it was a one off.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds (28th February, 19:39): “It’s probably his poorest game in terms of quality on the ball.

“He always puts a shift in, no doubt about that, but just on the ball, his longer balls, decision making.

“Usually, that turnover of the ball, when it goes to Ampadu you expect touch, composed play, but perhaps a little bit of fatigue and he just got sucked into it.

“He was giving it straight back to them in that first half and it probably allowed them a lot of control.

“I’d probably say it wasn’t Ampadu’s greatest game. It happens. You are bound to get a few in the season, but hopefully it’s just a one off.”

With West Ham having lost at Liverpool, the loss for Leeds does not change their six-point cushion over the bottom three.

Leeds are due to play host to a stuttering Sunderland side when they are next in action, on Tuesday evening, at Elland Road.

The Black Cats have seen their form evaporate of late and taken over the last 12 games have the fourth worst form in the division.