Clive Rose/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has outlined the factors behind the Whites’ tendency to concede late goals, while also emphasising the flipside, noting instances where a last-minute strike has swung results in their favour.

After a sluggish start to the campaign, Leeds have found their rhythm, losing just two of 14 games since late November, a run that has lifted them to 15th in the Premier League.

Last weekend, the Whites travelled to Villa Park to face title challengers Aston Villa and held the lead for most of the match, only for Tammy Abraham to score an 88th-minute equaliser, earning praise from a former Leeds star as the game ended 1-1.

Leeds’ season has been shaped by late drama, with a narrow defeat at Newcastle United and a draw with Liverpool highlighting how fine margins have defined their campaign, while their dramatic home win against Fulham was singled out by a former club legend as a testament to the Whites’ resilience and fighting spirit.

Farke explained that conceding late goals stems from a combination of factors, including the sustained pressure of top-level opponents that can exploit any momentary lapses and Leeds’ relative inexperience in the Premier League.

He highlighted the impact of opponents’ quality, including tactical substitutions, and the challenges that arise even after taking a lead, when a second goal might not fully secure the game.

The 49-year-old stressed that late goals are a natural part of the Premier League, often swinging games in either direction depending on the circumstances.

Goalscorer Goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin 10 Lukas Nmecha 6 Brenden Aaronson 4 Anton Stach 4 Noah Okafor 4 Leeds United’s top PL goalscorers this season

Farke said at a press conference (12:44): “There is never one easy reason or one button you have to press; there are several reasons, of course.

“We always have to go over the line in terms of what we do with our output, especially when we are in the lead against a side who are playing at the Champions League level.

“Of course, sometimes they apply pressure, and at some point, due to their quality, they manage to score a goal.

“It’s still a bit, also the fact that it is our first season at Premier League level, and it comes with experience and a bit more maturity in how to deal with these situations even better.

“It has to do with the quality the opponents are also capable of bringing from the bench onto the pitch, especially the offensive substitutions, for example, Aston Villa were capable of bringing on

“It also has to do with situations when you score the second goal; normally, the game is buried, and you could be a bit more effective on the other side, in the other box.

“So there are several reasons, but I’m not sure if I would really say we should leave the last fifteen minutes away, because we have also won so many important points in the last minutes.

Farke reflected on late goals in the Premier League, noting that results in the closing stages can swing either way and that newly promoted sides, such as the Whites, are more prone to dropping points late even when in control.

He added that this is a normal aspect of the league, while emphasising his team’s capacity to respond, turn matches around, and claim crucial points in the closing stages of a match.

“Yes, that’s sometimes also the Premier League; sometimes you are a bit on the lucky end and win late, and sometimes you lose also a point or two points late.

“You also have to accept this, and of course, it’s more or less like once you are a promoted side, you are more likely to lose some points late instead of winning sometimes when you are the dominating side.

“I think that’s also quite normal, but I wouldn’t interpret too much into it because we also have the skill to turn games and win late points, and we’ve done this as well.”

Leeds are set to host Manchester City at Elland Road today – match preview here – having narrowly lost the reverse fixture in November, and will be hoping for a different outcome this time.

With a six-point cushion over 18th-placed West Ham United, Farke’s side will aim to collect points to solidify their position and secure another season in England’s top flight.