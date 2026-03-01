Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has outlined Spurs’ guiding philosophy, drawing on a concept from Italy by embracing the mentality of a small team to maintain humility and drive.

After a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at the start of February and failing to secure a single Premier League win in 2026, Thomas Frank, who endured eleven losses in 27 games during a disastrous league campaign, was relieved of his duties.

Tudor stepped in for the north London derby against title challengers Arsenal but was handed a harsh welcome with a 4-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham sit 16th in the Premier League, just four points clear of West Ham United in 18th, and face a crucial run-in to secure their top-flight status, with Richard Keys warning that relegation to the second tier could be a real threat for the Lilywhites.

Ahead of their upcoming fixtures, Tudor emphasised the importance of cultivating the right mentality within his squad, drawing on a concept commonly used in Italy.

He explained that the focus is on adopting the mentality of a small team, approaching each match with humility, determination, and consistent motivation, just as the team would when facing stronger opponents.

The 47-year-old highlighted that this approach is central to their preparation and that the players are fully aware of the expectations, which are reinforced continuously in training.

Game Competition Fulham (A) Premier League Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Atletico Madrid (A) Champions League Tottenham’s next three games

Tudor said at a press conference: “Yes, we work in that direction.

“In Italy, they use the terms, have a mentality of a small team, you know, we use it in Italy, that kind, so that is the key always, you know, with the humble, with the willing, with the wish to have always motivation like you play against a bigger team, so that’s the start, of course.

“Then we work a lot of that.

“They are aware of everything, of course.”

Tudor addressed the topic of relegation, explaining that he deliberately avoids using the term, not out of fear, but because he views it as a “danger” word.

He stressed that the focus should remain entirely on the team’s own performance and preparation, particularly in training, as points and outcomes are simply a consequence of how the team train and play, making personal and collective focus the primary priority.

“No, I never use it, but not because it’s something to scare or something.

“It is like, I don’t know how to explain, it is a danger word or we’re not sleeping, you know, it’s about that we need to be focused on ourselves

“As I always said here, and I also, in the same way I speak with my players, to be focused on ourselves, you know, in training, that’s the only thing we can change, so there is nothing to think about the future or the points even, the points come as a consequence of the training and the game, so that’s the focus, that’s the main and only focus we need to have.”

In a manner similar to last season under Ange Postecoglou, despite a poor domestic run, Spurs have secured a place in the Champions League Round of 16 and drawn Atletico Madrid, a tie that could prove a distraction amid their ongoing injury crisis and battle for Premier League survival.

Tottenham travel to Craven Cottage today to face Fulham, and with just eleven games remaining, Tudor and his squad will need to find a way to secure points to preserve the London giants’ Premier League status.