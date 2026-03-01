Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Journalist Alex Crook has seen enough to dub Tottenham Hotspur‘s appointment of Igor Tudor ‘disastrous’ and thinks it is clear that the Croatian already feels the atmosphere in the dressing room stinks.

Tudor has been appointed as interim boss with one task, that being to make sure Tottenham are not relegated from the Premier League this season.

Thomas Frank, brought in last summer following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, struggled to get results and struggled to win over a number of players, being then ultimately shown the door himself.

Tudor has yet to pick up a point as Tottenham boss and saw his side go down to a 2-1 loss at Fulham on Sunday.

The Croatian has been backed by being allowed to bring in a number of his own backroom team and would seem to have little excuse if he cannot get a tune from the Spurs players.

Tudor has never managed in English football before and Tottenham decided to overlook managers who know the Premier League well in favour of bringing him in.

Spurs are in a relegation battle, with one former club star warning the drop would be catastrophic, and Crook is pessimistic.

Game Date Leeds United (H) 09/05 Chelsea (A) 17/05 Everton (H) 24/05 Tottenham’s final three league games

The journalist has seen enough to believe the appointment of Tudor is a disaster and predicted the Spurs players, who do not understand the situation they are in, will throw him under the bus.

He added that Tudor is making clear through his words and body language that he thinks the Tottenham dressing room atmosphere stinks.

“I don’t want to rush to judgement, but already I think this is going to be a disastrous appointment for Spurs”, Crook said on talkSPORT (1st March, 16:56).

“You’ve brought in a manager who is a firefighter, with no previous Premier League experience.

“He’s walked into a dressing room, you can tell by the way he is answering questions and his body language, he thinks the attitude in that dressing room absolutely stinks.

“It’s not going to work because he is an interim manager.

“This group of players chucked Thomas Frank under the bus, he was a full-time, permanent manager. They are not going to waste any time throwing this manager under the bus.

“He has inherited a team who are over-entitled, egotistical and have no awareness of the fact they finished 17th last season and if they finish 17th this season they’ve done well.

“If Tottenham stay up it will be because West Ham and Nottingham Forest don’t get enough points to catch them.

“They are not capable of getting the wins themselves.”

Tottenham have now lost 13 of their 28 Premier League games, winning just seven.

The club’s home form has been dire, with Spurs fans seeing just two wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League all season long.

Spurs have scored the same number of goals at home (17) as West Ham and only two more than Burnley and Wolves, who both look destined to drop into the Championship.