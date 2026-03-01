Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fenerbahce midfield star Ismail Yuksek is attracting transfer interest with his Europa League performances and Nottingham Forest are keen on the player, who has admitted to dreaming of playing for one of the Premier League’s giants.

The Tricky Trees are currently in the thick of a relegation battle as they sit 17th in the league table with 27 points in as many games, two points above West Ham United.

When Sean Dyche was sacked earlier this month by Evangelos Marinakis, one journalist claimed the decision would play right into the hands of Leeds United.

Vitor Pereira is now aiming to keep the City Ground outfit safe in the Premier League, but he is yet to win a Premier League game at the Tricky Trees, who lost 2-1 at Brighton on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest had a very busy summer and winter transfer window back-to-back and are already planning ahead for the next summer window.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz’s departure to Aston Villa was not addressed with a replacement, and Forest are targeting a player to strengthen their engine room.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, the Tricky Trees are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Fenerbahce midfielder Yuksek.

Club played for Golcukspor Fenerbahce Balikesirspor Adana Demirspor Bursaspor Clubs Ismail Yuksek has played for

Forest defeated the Yellow Canaries in the Europa League playoff round over two legs and Yuksek’s performances impressed them.

The Premier League outfit are not the only club who are chasing the 27-year-old, as several European clubs are keen on the Turk.

Yuksek can play as a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder, and his consistent performances this term have attracted clubs to his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur targeted the Yellow Canaries star back in 2024 and he revealed his dream to play for Manchester United one day.

Joining Nottingham Forest would give the midfielder the chance to come up against the Red Devils.

Yuksek, 27, has played his football only in Turkey and would likely jump at the chance to head to the City Ground.

Any move though could well depend on whether Nottingham Forest can survive.

Interested clubs have scouted the Turkish midfielder from the stands, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2028.