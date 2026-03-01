Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fixture: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Igor Tudor has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Fulham for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage, as he bids to turn the page on last weekend’s disastrous loss to Arsenal.

Tottenham are in major trouble in the Premier League and alarm bells have been rung about the possibility of relegation.

While there are those who believe that relegation would offer Tottenham the opportunity to reset, one former Spurs star has cautioned against thinking that and warned it would be catastrophic.

Tudor can change the mood music completely with a win though and he will be targeting all three points against Fulham today.

Fulham won the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in November, while they also won the last encounter at Craven Cottage, 2-0.

Tudor was boosted in the run-up to the game by both defenders Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro being back in contention.

Another defender, Micky van de Ven, has had an issue with his toe, but has shrugged that off to put himself as the disposal of the Croatian.

Tottenham have a cushion of four points over third from bottom West Ham and can grow that to seven points with a win today.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Fulham this afternoon, while in defence to keep things tight at the back, Tudor picks Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven and Archie Gray.

Midfield sees Tudor go with Joao Palhinha, Yves Bissouma and Conor Gallagher, while Xavi Simons will look to supply strikers Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani.

The Croatian tactician may want to make changes to his Tottenham lineup vs Fulham during the course of the game and his options off the bench include Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Fulham

Vicario, Porro, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Gray, Palhinha, Bissouma, Gallagher, Simons, Solanke, Kolo Muani

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Danso, Richarlison, Tel, Sarr, Souza, Olusesi, Rowswell