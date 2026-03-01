Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Former attacker Tam McManus feels Mikey Moore has grown in stature and confidence at Rangers, showing why he arrived at Ibrox with a big reputation.

Moore joined the Scottish giants on a one-year loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season after Rangers off beat competition from several Championship teams for his signature.

He did not have the best of starts at Ibrox and his place in the team ahead of Rangers academy star Findlay Curtis was questioned by one former Scotland star.

He had to wait until November for his first league goal in a Rangers shirt before scoring in a crucial Old Firm derby clash at the start of the new year.

Moore played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Celtic.

The young Spurs talent has been a regular feature under Danny Rohl of late and revealed that he has been enjoying playing under the German boss.

Moore has become a great threat for Rangers in recent weeks, with former Scottish top-flight star McManus stating that he has finally shown signs of the ‘big’ reputation he came with.

McManus feels that Rangers will look to try and get Moore on another loan deal if the attacker continues his form.

Loanee On loan from Max Aarons Bournemouth Andreas Skov Olsen Wolfsburg Derek Cornelius Marseille Nasser Djiga Wolves Jayden Meghoma Brentford Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur Rangers’ loan stars

“I think when he first came in Rangers were poor, the whole team was poor, supporters were on their back”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (11:22).

“He came in with quite a big reputation, even though he is only 19.

“He was on the fringes at Spurs’ first-team, came with a big reputation.

“Spoke about being a top player, being wanting to be world class when he first came in, so you thought he has got a bit of confidence about him.

“Did not back it up early doors, but I think you are now seeing in the last month or two, he has really grown in stature, he has grown in confidence and he looks as if he could be a top player.

“I think if he continues the way he has been playing, I think Rangers will look to try and get him.

“I do not think they will be able to afford him permanently, but I think they might get him on another year’s loan deal.

“I think he has been a real threat for Rangers in recent weeks.”

Moore will be keeping a close eye on the situation at his parent club Tottenham, who are fighting for their lives in the Premier League.

If Spurs are relegated they are likely to see a player exodus and that may mean Moore becomes an integral part of their plans as they aim to get back up from the Championship.