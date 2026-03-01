Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Celtic for this afternoon’s crunch Scottish Premiership clash between the two teams at Ibrox – match preview here.

Rangers have been increasingly looking like the real challengers to Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but with the Jambos’ win on Saturday, they are now seven points off the pace.

Losing to Celtic would hurt plans to challenge Hearts as then Celtic would go a point ahead of Rangers in the table, while still boasting a game in hand.

The Gers backed Rohl with new signings in the winter transfer window, but while some have looked promising, there have been questions raised over the impact of Andreas Skov Olsen.

Rohl however believes in Skov Olsen, while he has compared fellow new boy Ryan Naderi to Germany legend Thomas Muller.

Rangers went to Celtic and won 3-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, with Youssef Chermiti scoring twice.

Such a positive last experience has spread expectation and Gers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has insisted he is relishing the clash.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams at Ibrox have resulted in a draw.

Jack Butland is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs Celtic today, while at the back Rohl goes with a four of Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Emmanuel Fernandez and Tuur Rommens.

Midfield is set to be a key battleground and to get the job done today, Rohl selects Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani, while Mikey Moore and Andreas Skov Olsen support Youssef Chermiti and Ryan Naderi.

If Rohl needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Celtic today then he has options off the bench to turn to and they include Bojan Miovski and James Tavernier.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Butland, Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens, Raskin, Chukwuani, Moore, Skov Olsen, Chermiti, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, Meghoma, Djiga, Tavernier, Aasgaard, Bajrami, Gassama, Diomande, Miovski