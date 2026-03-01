Julian Finney/Getty Images

Scott Minto thinks West Ham United have some positivity about them and must hang in there beyond March because relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur are buckling.

Spurs went down to a 2-1 loss at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, meaning they did not take advantage of West Ham losing 5-2 at Liverpool on Saturday.

Despite bringing in Igor Tudor as interim boss, Tottenham are still showing worrying lacklustre signs and face a host of tough games coming up.

West Ham decided not to make another managerial change and have kept Nuno Espirito Santo in his post, even though it was suggested at the start of January he was close to the sack.

The Hammers have won three of their last seven Premier League games and Minto feels there is some positivity at the London Stadium.

The former Premier League defender noted that West Ham have difficult fixtures this month, but believes if the can remain within touching distance of safety by the end of the month, they have a chance.

Minto thinks Tottenham are like a fish out of water in the relegation battle and are buckling under the pressure.

Game Competition Fulham (A) Premier League Brentford (H) FA Cup Manchester City (H) Premier League West Ham’s next three games

The ex-defender said on talkSPORT (1st March, 17:02): “I do think West Ham have got a little bit of positivity behind them.

“The problem is they have got some very difficult games. They are here [at Fulham] on Wednesday, they’ve got Brentford in the cup and then they play Manchester City at home and Aston Villa away. That is a really difficult March.

“They need to be within touching distance after you get into those games.

“Because I tell you what, it is all about pressure when you’re down there.

“You can assess a squad and maybe try to get them towards going for Europe. Tottenham Hotspur’s squad was all about Champions League and maybe going for Europe again in terms of the Premier League.

“They are not used to this and they are buckling.

“So if West Ham can stay close, within touching distance as it gets even more nervy and even more pressure then who knows.

“I can’t call it. I have no idea who’s going to be that third team.”

Nottingham Forest also remain in trouble and have had no real new manager bounce from the appointment of Vitor Pereira.

With Sean Dyche a seasoned operator in the relegation fight, questions could well be asked about Forest sacking him if Pereira cannot keep them up.

Nottingham Forest are due to visit Tottenham Hotspur at the end of March in what could be a huge six-pointer in the battle against the drop.