Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Leeds United striker Michael Bridges has suggested that Tuesday’s meeting with Sunderland at Elland Road may have arrived at an opportune time, particularly given the Black Cats’ downturn in recent matches.

Sunderland travelled to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last time out and secured a 1-1 draw, ending a run of three successive league defeats, while captain Granit Xhaka returned from an ankle injury to start.

The season began positively for the Black Cats, who have recorded a strong home return at the Stadium of Light, with only two league losses there this campaign, drawing praise from Richard Keys in December when they were eleven points clear of the Whites.

However, their form has declined in recent weeks, and across the past 12 matches Sunderland have posted the fourth-worst record in the division, with the gap to the Yorkshire side reduced to six points.

Regis Le Bris’ side have been hampered by injuries to key figures including Nordi Mukiele, Romaine Mundle and Brian Brobbey, all of whom missed the clash against the Cherries.

Despite what he regarded as a valuable away point at the Vitality Stadium, earned without Mukiele and Brobbey, Bridges suggested that Sunderland’s recent dip in form, coupled with mounting injury concerns, has left them vulnerable ahead of Tuesday’s meeting at Elland Road.

He argued that their campaign has largely been driven by home form and pointed to three consecutive defeats as evidence of a downturn, describing them as a side feeling the strain of a congested schedule.

Game Date Manchester United (H) 09/05 Everton (A) 17/05 Chelsea (H) 24/05 Sunderland’s last three games this season

The 47-year-old added that, based on their recent displays and what he perceived as a decline in consistency and game plan, now represents a timely opportunity for Leeds, particularly if they replicate their performance from against Manchester City.

Bridges said on LUTV (20:22): “That was actually a huge point away from home on Saturday because Mukiele was injured, Brobbey, the striker, was injured.

“They’ve gone into this game underdone.

“The big thing for Sunderland, Granit Xhaka was back, he’s missed a few games.

“But what they’ve had, it’s been all about the home form at Sunderland.

“So now it’s three defeats on the trot.

“They’re not in good form.

“They’re looking like a team that are feeling it now with the amount of games that have been coming.

“Obviously the injuries that they’ve had, how they handle the situation.

“I think it’s a great time to have Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday night, especially after the back of that performance against Manchester City.

“Yes, Sunderland got a good point away, but I’ve seen them deteriorate over the last four, five, six matches, not have the same game plan, whether that’s because of Granit Xhaka, I don’t know.

“He’s a key part on and off the field, but a good time to play them.

“Performance like against Manchester City, against Sunderland, we win the game.”

There remains a comfortable margin between Sunderland and 18th-placed West Ham United, and as one former top-flight striker claimed, only a marked downturn would draw them into genuine relegation danger.

Le Bris has conceded that his Black Cats are not playing with their usual freedom, attributing it to a recent run of defeats, and they will aim to rediscover winning form against a Leeds United side that are also winless in three matches.

Whether they can claim points, however, remains to be seen, particularly against a Leeds side that appear to be full of confidence.