Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has indicated that Tottenham Hotspur loan man Mikey Moore went missing in the second half of the Gers’ match against Celtic.

At the end of the first-half, Rangers were favourites to win the all-important Scottish Premiership match against rivals Celtic.

At 2-0 the home team were cruising, but two early second half substitutes from veteran Celtic boss Martin O’Neill, bringing on Sebastian Tounekti and Reo Hatate, changed the tide in the away team’s favour.

Hatate, who was dubbed a ‘changed player’ under O’Neill, scored the goal that broke the hearts of Rangers supporters as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Former top-flight star Cammy Bell believes that the second half changes did not work for the home team as much as they did for the away side.

“I feel, as if Rangers started the first five minutes of the second half very good. It looked as if the intent was going to be there”, Bell said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1.29.52).

“Then Celtic started to get a foothold. Hatate was a key figure in their team. The changes the manager made to change the game.

Game Competition Celtic (H) Scottish Cup St Mirren (A) Scottish Premiership Aberdeen (H) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ next three games

“Danny Rohl, as a manager, also tried to counter that by bringing [Mohamed] Diomande on. It just didn’t work for them. They just couldn’t get a foothold of the game.

“I was really surprised to be perfectly honest.

“I felt as if he made the change at the right time, because you felt that the game was getting away from Rangers a little bit.

“He makes the change, but again it was so ineffective. Celtic’s subs were all effective.”

Dalziel seconded Bell’s opinion and cited the example of Tottenham loanee Moore, who in his view had an unimpressive second half against the defending champions.

Taking a dig at the 18-year-old, Dalziel added (1.30.37): “After about 25 minutes everybody was shouting ‘Give Mikey Moore the Man of the Match’.

“Never seen him [in the second half].

“I can’t remember him doing anything in the second half.”

Since his switch to Scotland, Moore has been at the centre of attention, initially drawing criticism from former players such as Ross McCormack and then eventually going on to leave a telling impression on the likes of Tam McManus.

According to the former Hibernian star, the Tottenham-contracted player has grown in stature and confidence at the Glasgow club.

The draw on Sunday did neither of the Glasgow sides any good as they lost ground to Hearts in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.