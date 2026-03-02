Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Former Leeds United attacker Michael Bridges believes that had the Whites matched Sunderland’s conversion rate, they would be in a top-half position, underlining how inefficiency in front of goal has proved costly.

On Saturday at Elland Road, Daniel Farke and his men squandered three big chances, failing to convert any and letting Manchester City sneak away with a narrow 1-0 win in the Premier League.

The two newly promoted sides, Leeds and Sunderland, had contrasting starts to the season, with Regis Le Bris orchestrating a strong start on Wearside, while Leeds struggled, languishing in the relegation zone in November and trailing the Black Cats by eleven points.

That deficit has since been reduced to six points, with the Whites occupying 15th place, while Sunderland, in 12th, remain comfortably clear of the bottom three.

The Elland Road outfit have posted an expected goals figure of 1.36, marginally higher than Sunderland’s 1.15, yet both sides share an identical shot conversion rate of 11 per cent.

Bridges reflected on the contrasting efficiency of the two sides, highlighting the difference between chance creation and conversion.

The 47-year-old pointed to Sunderland’s ability to score at decisive moments despite generating relatively few opportunities and recording a lower expected goals figure, noting that their league position reflects that clinical edge.

Result Competition Sunderland 1-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland Championship Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United Championship Last three Leeds-Sunderland meetings

In contrast, he acknowledged that the Whites have produced a higher expected goals return, but have failed to convert chances at the same rate, suggesting that greater efficiency in front of goal would have placed them in the top half of the table.

Bridges said on LUTV (22:11): “I think if we had the conversion rate that Sunderland have had this season, they’ve had a low amount of chances, but they’ve scored the goals at key points.

“Their xG is low, but the position is higher.

“The amount of xG that we have got is up here, but the conversion rate has not been good.

“It showed again [against Manchester City] with a few big chances

“If we could have had that, we’d be in the top half of the table.”

The Whites have steadied over the past three months, building a six-point buffer above the relegation zone, with a club legend claiming that their impressive run has yet to receive due recognition.

However, Farke’s side have gone winless in their last three outings and will be eager to demonstrate their mettle against the Black Cats at Elland Road on Tuesday night.