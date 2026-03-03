Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor is banking on the arrival of his long-time confidant, Ivan Javorcic, as he bids to inject fresh energy and steer Spurs toward much-needed points, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs find themselves in hot water in the relegation fight, still searching for a Premier League win so far this calendar year.

The dismal run of form led to Thomas Frank’s dismissal following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving him with seven losses on home turf, the joint second-worst home record of the season.

Tudor was swiftly appointed to ease relegation fears, taking charge immediately for the north London derby, in which Arsenal thrashed the Lilywhites 4-1 in front of their home crowd.

Over the weekend, Spurs travelled to Craven Cottage but came up short again, losing 2-1 to Fulham and handing the Croatian boss two defeats from his opening two games.

Stuck in the bottom half, Tottenham sit 16th after four straight losses, with no new manager bounce so far, and one former top-flight star insisting Tudor must convince the squad they are better than they currently believe to ignite a turnaround in performances.

Tudor is now hoping for a lift from the arrival of his long-term trusted assistant, Javorcic, after failing to pick up a point so far.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The 47-year-old’s move to Spurs was delayed by work-permit issues, but optimism is growing that he could soon join the backroom team at N17 and help steer the club toward positive results.

The pair first joined forces in March 2024, when Javorcic rescinded his contract at Venezia to team up with Tudor at Lazio, and reunited the following year at Juventus, where the assistant manager played a pivotal role in helping Tudor secure Champions League qualification with the Bianconeri.

Tottenham, who last secured a league win with a 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in December, will host the same opponents on Thursday, eager to claim points with the Eagles just two places above them.

The Lilywhites have managed only two wins in their last 19 league outings, making this a critical period as the gap to the relegation zone stands at just four points.

With one presenter claiming the north London side cannot be relied upon to win a match, all eyes will be on whether Javorcic’s arrival can inject fresh impetus and steer the Lilywhites toward Premier League survival.