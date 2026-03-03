Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers out-on-loan defender Clinton Nsiala has apologised and vowed to return with an ‘attitude worthy of the name’ after picking up a silly red card playing for Westerlo.

Nsiala was loaned out to Belgian club Westerlo, led by former Gers assistant during Philippe Clement’s reign, Issame Charai, in a bid to increase his game time during the winter window.

Making his fourth appearance for Westerlo, Nsiala was deployed at left-back, before being sent-off in the 30th minute of the fixture against Union SG.

Nsiala issued an apology for his actions, as he took umbrage to Union SG’s Marc Giger knocking the ball out of his hands after winning a free kick against the forward, by throwing an ill-advised elbow which earned him a straight red.

Vowing to come back with an ‘attitude worthy of the name’, Nsiala admitted that his red card left his side short during the match.

Nsiala wrote on Instagram (via Voetbal Krant): “I sincerely apologize for the poor attitude I displayed this afternoon.

“It was selfish and unprofessional on my part, as I disadvantaged us in this match by receiving an early red card.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“This is also very frustrating because I would have loved to have been part of the team’s performance again this afternoon.

“I come back with the realisation of the wrong I committed, with a good attitude worthy of the name and with even more determination than I have shown thus far.”

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Westerlo were the dominant team against the league leaders, earning themselves a 0-0 draw in the process and were left wondering what they might have achieved if they had all eleven men on the pitch.

Nsiala has been on Rangers’ books since 2024 after signing from AC Milan, picking Ibrox over other options on the table, including a contract extension with the Serie A giants.

After ten league appearances last campaign, Nsiala was on the field during only three fixtures this season, precipitating the January switch.

While Danny Rohl will be fully focused on the title chase, the manager will also have an eye on Nsiala and hope that the defender shapes up quickly.